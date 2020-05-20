हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cyclone Amphan live updates: 19 NDRF teams deployed in West Bengal

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 20, 2020 - 08:51
Comments |
IANS photo

New Delhi: Cyclone Amphan is likely to make its landfall on Wednesday (May 20, 2020) between West Bengal and Bangladesh coast lost has turned into a Super Cyclone from an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm, as per the Indian Meterological Department (IMD).

The cyclone is centred over northwest Bay of Bengal near Latitude 19.45 degrees North and Longitude 87.52 degrees East at 6.30 am on May 20. The wind speed of the ‘most intense’ cyclone in the sea right now is around 200 kmph and is moving towards north northwestward direction.

The MeT Department has advised all establishments and markets to remain closed in the city and adjoining areas and restriction on movement of people on May 20. Also, there are high chances of disruption of rail and road link at several places, the weatherman said,

Meanwhile, the governments of West Bengal and Odisha stepped up efforts to evacuate at least several lakhs of people from vulnerable areas and moved to relief shelters.

Keeping in mind the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the governments of West Bengal and Odisha have distributed lakhs of masks among the evacuees and PPEs have been handed out to SDRF personnel deployed in the vulnerable area.

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest updates:

20 May 2020, 08:49 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a cabinet meet at 11 am on Wednesday. Two ordinances related to farmers and agricultural sectors likely to be approved. Also, relief package to be approved.

Matters related to lockdown and Coronavirus status to be discussed.

Measures to tackle Cyclone Amphan is likely to be discussed.

20 May 2020, 08:41 AM

West Bengal is prepared for Cyclone Amphan that is likely to hit the state on May 20, the state electricity office has taken the following steps to fight the calamity.

1) All the maintenance personnel of the state have been asked to be present.

2) Prepared to tackle high voltage wire breaks, can be repaired at the soonest.

3) Special arrangements have been made to ensure that COVID-19 Hospitals do not have electricity problems.

4) Transformers and diesel motors are provided in all divisions.

5) Officers and personnel will be present at the office for 24 hours to combat this storm at the state level.

4) A 24x7 Emergency number (7449300840/9433564184) to contact the power office.

20 May 2020, 08:25 AM

The Super Cyclone Amphan is centred over northwest Bay of Bengal near Lat 19.45 degrees North and Long 87.52 degrees East at 6.30 am on May 20. It is categorised as 'Extremely Severe Cyclonic storm'.

20 May 2020, 08:06 AM

Cyclone Amphan to cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during afternoon to evening hours of May 20: IMD 

Cyclone Amphan, IMD

20 May 2020, 07:58 AM

As many as 1,704 shelter camps have been set up and 1,19,075 people have been evacuated so far in Odisha in view of Cyclone Amphan.

Cyclone Amphan, IMD

20 May 2020, 07:54 AM

Atleast 19 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in West Bengal, Nishit Upadhyay, of NDRF 2nd Battalion Commandant informed ANI. 

6 teams in South-24 Parganas, 
4 teams in East Midnapore,
4 teams in Kolkata,
3 teams in North-24 Parganas,
1 team in Hooghly,
1 team in Howrah.

