Cyclone Amphan live updates: Strong wind, heavy rainfall, tidal wave creating hazardous situation

20 May 2020, 17:59 PM Cyclone impact in Udaypur (Odisha)

20 May 2020, 17:32 PM DG IMD: A multi hazard scenario has been generated, due to the co-existence of strong wind, heavy rainfall, and tidal wave, likely to cause large scale and extensive damage.



20 May 2020, 17:11 PM NDRF DG: 20 teams in Odisha and 19 teams in West Bengal have been prepositioned in consultation with the respective State Authorities. All teams have wireless & Satellite communications. Based on experiences during Cyclone FANI, all the teams are equipped with tree cutters/ pole cutters for post-landfall restoration, if the need arises. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 scenario, all teams are equipped with PPE.

20 May 2020, 16:58 PM Odisha: Visuals of continuous rains resulting in uprooted trees under the impact of gusting wind speed during the movement of Cyclone Amphan in Balasore. Torrential rain continues and trees uprooted under the impact of gusting wind speed during the movement of Super Cyclone Amphan in Balasore, Odisha.

20 May 2020, 16:53 PM NDRF DG: According to data obtained from states, more than 5 lakh people in West Bengal and more than 1.5 lakh people in Odisha have been evacuated.



20 May 2020, 16:51 PM IMD DG: Maximum wind speed of 106 kmph has been recorded today at Paradip, (Odisha). High wind speed and heavy to very heavy rainfall are being observed, as per forecast.

20 May 2020, 16:51 PM IMD DG: South and North 24 Parganas and East Medinipur districts will witness two spells of high-speed winds and heavy rainfall, due to passage of both rear and front sectors of Cyclone Amphan, with around 30 minutes interval. A maximum speed of 155 - 165 kmph expected in South and North 24 Parganas and in East Medinipur districts. After crossing Sunderbans, Cyclone Amphan is expected to pass near Kolkata. 110 - 120 kmph wind speed is expected in Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly districts.



20 May 2020, 16:32 PM NDRF DG: Teams have begun work on the ground, assisting the community in the evacuation, physical distancing, road restoration, and coordination.

20 May 2020, 16:31 PM Odisha: Here's the NDRF teams deployment and availability in the state:

Here's the NDRF Teams Deployment and Availability at Orissa

20 May 2020, 16:25 PM DCP Traffic Kolkata: Rain and Storm couldn’t stop us to distribute food to the needy people at Taratala crossing and Park Circus area.

20 May 2020, 16:25 PM DCP Traffic Kolkata: Rain and Storm couldn't stop us to distribute food to the needy people at Taratala crossing and Park Circus area.

20 May 2020, 16:24 PM West Bengal: Briefing of Police personnel, closure of Flyovers, lowering of high masts, removal of Hoardings and Billboards etc. have been taken-up by Kolkata Traffic Police as preparation of severe cyclonic storm AMPHAN.

20 May 2020, 16:14 PM West Bengal: Landfall along the Bengal coast commenced around 2:30 pm. The process of completion of the landfall will take more than 4 hours. There are reports of trees being uprooted, kaccha houses being damaged and some roads being damaged are coming in. CM along with other senior officials monitoring the situation at the Control Room.



20 May 2020, 15:32 PM West Bengal: Do not step outside. Stay in safe places. Intensive announcements are being made to alert people in several parts of Kolkata.

20 May 2020, 15:21 PM IMD Kolkata: The landfall process commenced since 2:30 PM. It will continue for about 4 hours. The forward sector of the wall cloud region is entering into land in West Bengal.



20 May 2020, 15:02 PM A West Bengal-bound special train scheduled to depart from Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday was cancelled due to the forecast of cyclonic storm 'Amphan' making landfall there, a senior official said. (PTI)

20 May 2020, 13:45 PM Kolkata Police decides to close all flyovers until further notice in the wake of CycloneAmphan. The windspeed in Kolkata will be around 100-120km as it will curve North-NorthEast wards and pass close to Kolkata.

20 May 2020, 13:41 PM Cyclone Amphan lays centered at a distance of 220 km south of Kolkata, 125 km and from Digha and Sagar Island, with wind speeds upto 160 -170 kmph gusting to 190 km.

20 May 2020, 13:13 PM After landfall, Cyclone Amphan will curve towards north-northeast wards and pass very close to Kolkata. Cyclone is presently 125km away from Digha. Windspeed of 100-120kmph will be experienced in Kolkata. It is retaining the same intensity as of now. At the time of landfall the windspeed will be around 185kmph gusting 200kmph. Met office predicts major threat because of flying objects, people should not step out: IMD Kolkata.

20 May 2020, 12:57 PM Amphan which was categorised as 'Super Cyclone' turned into an 'Extremely Severe Cyclone' last night. With now a few hours to go for landfall, the Cyclone will hit as ‘extremely severe cyclone’: IMD Kolkata

20 May 2020, 12:40 PM Evacuation process in Odisha conducted on Tuesday.

20 May 2020, 12:27 PM Rains and gusty winds lash Orissa and Bengal, at Paradip coast in Orissa the wind speed is upto 100 kmph. It is also raining in South 24 Parganas which is likely to increase in the afternoon. Our teams are working continuously. Over 125 lakhs in Orissa and more than 3.5 lakhs in Bengal People have been moved to a safer place: NDRF DG SN Pradhan

20 May 2020, 11:56 AM Wind speed has picked up near coastal Odisha and is blowing at around 100 kmph at Paradip. Wind is not that strong in West Bengal. Odisha has evacuated nearly 1.5 lakh people from Balasore, Bhadrak while West Bengal has evacuated over 3.3 lakh people: NDRF Chief SN Pradhan on Cyclone Amphan



20 May 2020, 11:41 AM Cyclone Amphan: Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft are kept at stand by for deployment to undertake area scan, search and rescue and relief efforts. (ANI)

20 May 2020, 11:23 AM Cyclone Amphan about 120 km east of Paradip (Odisha) at 10:30 am. To cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sunderbans. Landfall process to commence from the afternoon: India Meteorological Department (IMD).

20 May 2020, 11:03 AM In the wake of approaching cyclonic storm Amphan, Kolkata Airport will remain closed till 5am tomorrow. All flight operations to remain suspended, only cargo flights operating now.

20 May 2020, 10:33 AM Police conducted evacuation work at coastal area of Odisha-Bengal border on Tuesday.

20 May 2020, 10:21 AM Cyclone Amphan current lays centred:

120km off Paradip coast in Odisha

200km off Digha coast

360km off Khepupara coast in Bangladesh Current intensity: 170-180kmph gusting 200kmph, as per IMD bulletin.

20 May 2020, 10:16 AM

Cyclone Amphan is located 120km off Paradip coast in Odisha.

20 May 2020, 10:04 AM Due to severe cyclone ’Amphan’ which is expected to hit West Bengal in few hours on May 20, the scheduled run of Howrah-New Delhi AC Special Express from Howrah on wednesday and New Delhi - Howrah AC Special Express from New Delhi on May 21 have been cancelled..

20 May 2020, 10:01 AM Evacuation work at coastal area of Digha at Odisha-Bengal border was completed yesterday night.

20 May 2020, 09:50 AM Cyclone Amphan lies 110kms from Paradip and is moving at a speed of 18-19kmph. An hour ago, wind speed of 102kmph was observed at Paradip. Landfall expected near Sunderbans in West Bengal by late evening today. Next 6-8 hrs crucial: PK Jena, Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha told ANI.

20 May 2020, 09:32 AM The Maharashtra government announced on Wednesday that it has cancelled the special trains to Odisha and West Bengal till May 21 due to Cyclone Amphan. The announcemet was made by Parag Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice of Maharashtra.

20 May 2020, 08:49 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a cabinet meet at 11 am on Wednesday. Two ordinances related to farmers and agricultural sectors likely to be approved. Also, relief package to be approved. Matters related to lockdown and Coronavirus status to be discussed. Measures to tackle Cyclone Amphan is likely to be discussed.

20 May 2020, 08:41 AM West Bengal is prepared for Cyclone Amphan that is likely to hit the state on May 20, the state electricity office has taken the following steps to fight the calamity. 1) All the maintenance personnel of the state have been asked to be present. 2) Prepared to tackle high voltage wire breaks, can be repaired at the soonest. 3) Special arrangements have been made to ensure that COVID-19 Hospitals do not have electricity problems. 4) Transformers and diesel motors are provided in all divisions. 5) Officers and personnel will be present at the office for 24 hours to combat this storm at the state level. 4) A 24x7 Emergency number (7449300840/9433564184) to contact the power office.

20 May 2020, 08:25 AM The Super Cyclone Amphan is centred over northwest Bay of Bengal near Lat 19.45 degrees North and Long 87.52 degrees East at 6.30 am on May 20. It is categorised as 'Extremely Severe Cyclonic storm'.

20 May 2020, 08:06 AM Cyclone Amphan to cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during afternoon to evening hours of May 20: IMD

20 May 2020, 07:58 AM As many as 1,704 shelter camps have been set up and 1,19,075 people have been evacuated so far in Odisha in view of Cyclone Amphan.