Cyclone Ditwah Tracker LIVE: Red Alert In Chennai, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur; Schools And Colleges Closed

Cyclone Ditwah Tracker LIVE: Authorities in Tamil Nadu have announced a school holiday for Chennai on December 2 (Tuesday). Schools and colleges in several other districts have also been closed as Cyclone Ditwah brings heavy rain and strong winds to the region.

Due to the weather forecast, district authorities in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kanchipuram have declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on December 2 as a safety measure, says the reports.

Chennai District Collector Roshni Siddharth Jagade said the decision was made to protect students, considering the risk of heavy rainfall and waterlogging. Residents have been advised to stay alert and avoid travelling unless necessary.

Tamil Nadu has reported three deaths caused by rain-related incidents connected to Cyclone Ditwah, according to State Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran.

Although the system earlier posed a threat to Andhra Pradesh’s Rayalaseema and south coastal districts, it has now weakened into a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal. Most regions recorded moderate rain, while some areas experienced heavy rainfall.