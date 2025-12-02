Advertisement
CYCLONE DITWAH

Cyclone Ditwah Tracker LIVE: Red Alert In Chennai, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur; Schools And Colleges Closed

Cyclone Ditwah Tracker Live: Cyclone Ditwah has led to school and college closures across Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kanchipuram on December 2, with officials urging residents to stay safe amid heavy rain and strong winds. Stay tuned with Zee News for all the updates. 

Last Updated: Dec 02, 2025, 12:07 PM IST
Cyclone Ditwah Tracker LIVE
LIVE Blog

Cyclone Ditwah Tracker LIVE: Authorities in Tamil Nadu have announced a school holiday for Chennai on December 2 (Tuesday). Schools and colleges in several other districts have also been closed as Cyclone Ditwah brings heavy rain and strong winds to the region.

Due to the weather forecast, district authorities in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kanchipuram have declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on December 2 as a safety measure, says the reports.

Chennai District Collector Roshni Siddharth Jagade said the decision was made to protect students, considering the risk of heavy rainfall and waterlogging. Residents have been advised to stay alert and avoid travelling unless necessary.

Tamil Nadu has reported three deaths caused by rain-related incidents connected to Cyclone Ditwah, according to State Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran.

Although the system earlier posed a threat to Andhra Pradesh’s Rayalaseema and south coastal districts, it has now weakened into a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal. Most regions recorded moderate rain, while some areas experienced heavy rainfall.

Stay Tuned With Zee News For All Updates Regarding Cyclone Ditwah

02 December 2025
12:06 IST

Cyclone Ditwah LIVE Updates: IMD Issues Red Alert for Chennai and Nearby Districts as Heavy Rain Expected

Cyclone Ditwah Live: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu under a red alert as Cyclone Ditwah brings very heavy rain to the region. Rainfall is expected to be more than 15 mm per hour, along with moderate thunderstorms and strong winds reaching 40-60 kmph.

