CYCLONE DITWAH

Cyclone Ditwah Tracker Live: Deep Depression To Persist Over Bay Of Bengal; Moderate Rain Likely In Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Ditwah Tracker Live: Cyclone Ditwah, which earlier triggered high alert in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh, has now weakened into a deep depression, bringing relief as weather conditions begin to improve. Stay tuned with Zee News for the latest updates.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2025, 12:56 PM IST|Source:
Cyclone Ditwah Tracker Live: Even as the "rarest of rare" Cyclone Senyar moves away from the Indian coast after intensifying in the Strait of Malacca, there is another, more immediate weather system that threatens the southern coast of India. A low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression and is forecast to become Cyclone Ditwah, putting Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh on high alert.

According to the reports of IANS, Cyclone Ditwah, which had formed over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, has now weakened into a deep depression. This has brought relief to the northern districts of Tamil Nadu that were earlier on alert for very heavy rainfall. Weather conditions are improving compared to earlier warnings as the cyclone continues to lose strength.

01 December 2025
12:55 IST

Cyclone Ditwah Tracker Live: Heavy Rain Batters Tiruvallur and Nearby Districts After Cyclone Ditwah

Heavy rainfall continued to lash Tiruvallur and several other districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday following the impact of Cyclone Ditwah, reports ANI. Many parts of the state witnessed intense showers after the cyclone made landfall. Chennai also experienced strong winds, heavy rain, high tides, and visible damage along Marina Beach as the weather system moved inland. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely as rainfall continues across multiple regions.

 

