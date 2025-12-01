Cyclone Ditwah Tracker Live: Deep Depression To Persist Over Bay Of Bengal; Moderate Rain Likely In Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Ditwah Tracker Live: Even as the "rarest of rare" Cyclone Senyar moves away from the Indian coast after intensifying in the Strait of Malacca, there is another, more immediate weather system that threatens the southern coast of India. A low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression and is forecast to become Cyclone Ditwah, putting Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh on high alert.

According to the reports of IANS, Cyclone Ditwah, which had formed over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, has now weakened into a deep depression. This has brought relief to the northern districts of Tamil Nadu that were earlier on alert for very heavy rainfall. Weather conditions are improving compared to earlier warnings as the cyclone continues to lose strength.

