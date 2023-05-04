topStoriesenglish2602743
NewsIndia
CYCLONE MOCHA

LIVE Updates | Cyclone Mocha In Odisha, Bay Of Bengal: Massive Storm Expected To Hit India’s Eastern Coast On May 6- Check IMD's Prediction

According to IMD's forecast, a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over Southeast Bay of Bengal around 6 May 2023. Scroll down for all the latest updates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 02:05 PM IST

LIVE Updates | Cyclone Mocha In Odisha, Bay Of Bengal: Massive Storm Expected To Hit India’s Eastern Coast On May 6- Check IMD's Prediction
India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts the possible formation of the first cyclonic storm of 2023 in the Southeast Bay of Bengal, preparations are going on in full swing to deal with any eventuality arising out of the impending storm. According to the forecast of the IMD, a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over Southeast Bay of Bengal around 6 May 2023. 

Around May 7, a low pressure area is likely to develop over the same area under its influence. On May 8, it is probably going to coalesce into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal. It is then anticipated to become a cyclonic storm and move almost northward towards the middle Bay of Bengal.

If the system developed into a cyclonic storm, it will be known as cyclone Mocha, a name recommended by Yemen, and originates from the Yemeni city Mocha (or Mokha) located on the Red Sea coast. 

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Odisha Mocha Cyclone  

 

04 May 2023
13:53 PM

Cyclone Mocha Live Updates: IMD Warns

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over Southeast Bay of Bengal around 6 May,

