CYCLONE MONTHA

Cyclone Montha Tracker Live Updates: Authorities Signal 'level Seven Warning' At Kakinada Port

Cyclone Montha Tracker Live Updates: Cyclone Montha in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a severe cyclone and is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada on Tuesday night. 

Oct 28, 2025, 11:26 AM IST
LIVE Blog

Cyclone Montha Tracker Live Updates: Cyclonic Storm Montha over the west-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, during the evening or night of Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the IMD, "The Cyclonic Storm Montha over westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 28th October 2025 about 190 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 270 km south-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 340 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 550 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha)."

28 October 2025
11:23 IST

Cyclone Montha Tracker Live Updates: Danger Signal Seven Hoisted At Kakinada Port

With severe cyclone 'Montha' in the Bay of Bengal racing towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, authorities have hoisted danger signal number seven at Kakinda port.

As per reports, Cyclone Warning Centre, Visakhapatnam, has issued danger signal number six at Visakhapatnam and Gangavaram ports. Danger signal number five has been hoisted at Machilipatnam, Nizampatnam and Krishnapatnam ports. Informatory messages have been sent to Kalingapatnam, Bheemunipatnam and Vadarevu ports.

 

 

