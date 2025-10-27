Advertisement
CYCLONE MONTHA

Cyclone Montha Live Updates: IMD Issues Red Alerts In Andhra, Odisha, Chennai As Severe Storm Nears Landfall

Cyclone Montha Live Updates: A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has rapidly intensified into Cyclone Montha, triggering red alerts in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Authorities have closed schools, suspended beach activities, and started evacuations in low-lying areas. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2025, 01:12 PM IST
Image Credit: X
LIVE Blog

Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Cyclone Montha in the Bay of Bengal is racing towards the Andhra Pradesh coast and is likely to intensify into a severe cyclone before making landfall near Kakinada on Tuesday night, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority officials said on Monday.  

As per ANI Reports, 'The storm is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas. A severe cyclonic storm named "Montha" with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph with gusts up to 110 kmph is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada on the evening/night of October 28 if it continues its north-northwestward movement.' 

The central and south Bay of Bengal, as well as the Andaman Sea, are characterised by scattered to broken low and medium clouds with embedded intense to very intense convection. Scattered low and medium clouds with isolated weak to moderate convection persist over the north Bay of Bengal.

27 October 2025
13:05 IST

Cyclone Montha Live Updates: 'Cyclone Montha Gathers Strength' , Coastal Areas On High Alert

In Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore, boats stayed tied up as Cyclone Montha gathered strength over the Bay of Bengal. The IMD says the storm is likely to hit near Kakinada on October 28, packing winds up to 110 kmph. Coastal areas are bracing for heavy rain, and fishermen have been warned to stay ashore until conditions improve.

 

 

13:01 IST

Cyclone Montha Live Updates: 'Strong Winds And Heavy Rains To Cross Over Coastal Areas', Reports IMD

Dark clouds covered Puducherry as Cyclone Montha approached the Andhra coast. IMD warns of heavy rain and strong winds in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

 

