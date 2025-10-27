Cyclone Montha Live Updates: IMD Issues Red Alerts In Andhra, Odisha, Chennai As Severe Storm Nears Landfall

Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Cyclone Montha in the Bay of Bengal is racing towards the Andhra Pradesh coast and is likely to intensify into a severe cyclone before making landfall near Kakinada on Tuesday night, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority officials said on Monday.

As per ANI Reports, 'The storm is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas. A severe cyclonic storm named "Montha" with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph with gusts up to 110 kmph is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada on the evening/night of October 28 if it continues its north-northwestward movement.'

The central and south Bay of Bengal, as well as the Andaman Sea, are characterised by scattered to broken low and medium clouds with embedded intense to very intense convection. Scattered low and medium clouds with isolated weak to moderate convection persist over the north Bay of Bengal.