Cyclone Montha Live Updates: IMD Issues Red Alerts In Andhra, Odisha, Chennai As Severe Storm Nears Landfall
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has rapidly intensified into Cyclone Montha, triggering red alerts in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Authorities have closed schools, suspended beach activities, and started evacuations in low-lying areas.
Trending Photos
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Cyclone Montha in the Bay of Bengal is racing towards the Andhra Pradesh coast and is likely to intensify into a severe cyclone before making landfall near Kakinada on Tuesday night, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority officials said on Monday.
As per ANI Reports, 'The storm is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas. A severe cyclonic storm named "Montha" with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph with gusts up to 110 kmph is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada on the evening/night of October 28 if it continues its north-northwestward movement.'
The central and south Bay of Bengal, as well as the Andaman Sea, are characterised by scattered to broken low and medium clouds with embedded intense to very intense convection. Scattered low and medium clouds with isolated weak to moderate convection persist over the north Bay of Bengal.
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: 'Cyclone Montha Gathers Strength' , Coastal Areas On High Alert
In Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore, boats stayed tied up as Cyclone Montha gathered strength over the Bay of Bengal. The IMD says the storm is likely to hit near Kakinada on October 28, packing winds up to 110 kmph. Coastal areas are bracing for heavy rain, and fishermen have been warned to stay ashore until conditions improve.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Boats remain anchored at Cuddalore dock as cyclonic storm 'Montha' continues to intensify
It is very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during the evening/night of 28th October as a severe… pic.twitter.com/srjtJIs3cA
— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2025
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: 'Strong Winds And Heavy Rains To Cross Over Coastal Areas', Reports IMD
Dark clouds covered Puducherry as Cyclone Montha approached the Andhra coast. IMD warns of heavy rain and strong winds in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
#WATCH | Dark clouds over Puducherry as a result of cyclonic storm named 'Montha' over the Bay of Bengal
The cyclonic storm is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast by Tuesday evening or night, potentially bringing strong winds and heavy rain to coastal areas of Tamil Nadu… pic.twitter.com/GPo6L6J6IZ
— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2025
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.