CYCLONE SENYAR

Cyclone Senyar LIVE Tracker: Storm Brewing In Bay Of Bengal, Heavy Rains Hit Coastal Tamil Nadu & Kerala

Cyclone Senyar Live Tracker: Cyclone Senyar is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal within 24 hours, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to southern coastal regions. Stay tuned with Zee News for updates.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 02:34 PM IST
Image: IANS/ File Photo
LIVE Blog

Cyclone Senyar Tracker Live Updates: A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to strengthen into Cyclonic Storm Senyar within the next 24 hours, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and rough sea conditions to coastal areas, especially around the Andaman Sea. The weather system is moving west-northwest and may affect Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the coming days. The IMD has advised people to avoid sea travel, stay alert, and follow official safety instructions. Another low-pressure area is also likely to form near Comorin and the southwest Bay of Bengal soon, which could further increase weather activity in the region.

A low-pressure system over the Strait of Malacca and the South Andaman Sea on 23 November is expected to strengthen into a depression by 24 November over the southeast Bay of Bengal. Within the following 48 hours, it could further develop into a cyclonic storm. In addition, another low-pressure system is likely to form near Comorin and the southwest Bay of Bengal around 25 November, suggesting that the region may experience disturbed and rainy weather in the coming days.

25 November 2025
14:33 IST

Cyclone Senyar Live Tracker: New low-pressure likely near Comorin on Nov 25

Weather experts say another low-pressure system is expected to develop near Comorin and nearby regions of the southwest Bay of Bengal and Sri Lanka around 25th November, which could further increase weather activity in the area.

