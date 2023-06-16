Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Cyclone Weakens In Gujarat, Intensity Reduces To 'Severe'
Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: After Biparjoy made landfall, PM Narendra Modi spoke with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to assess the situation, scroll down for latest updates.
Trending Photos
Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: The intensity of Cyclone Biparjoy reduced from very severe cyclonic storm to severe cyclonic storm after it hit the land, making landfall in Gujarat's coastal areas on Thursday night, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel to take stock of the situation in the state after Biparjoy made landfall.
Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest updates on Cyclone Biparjoy.
Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Alert issued for Jalore and Barmer
According to the official, Jalore had 69 mm of rain from Thursday night to Friday morning. Jalore and Barmer received a "red" alert from the Met department. The locations where the alert has been sounded may have more than 200 mm of rainfall.
Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Biparjoy to weaken further
The cyclone will weaken and move further over Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Pali and Sirohi where very heavy rainfall is likely, according to Met Department.
Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Kutch and parts of Saurashtra received heavy rainfall
Almost all of Gujarat's districts are anticipated to suffer strong winds and light to heavy rainfall: IMD
Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Heavy rains, strong winds damage 300 electric poles in Gujarat's Morbi
After Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in coastal portions of the state on Thursday evening, heavy rains and gusting winds with speeds of over 115-120 km per hour wrecked havoc in Gujarat's Morbi district, breaking over 300 electric poles and causing power outages in about 45 villages.