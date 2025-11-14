Advertisement
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

Danapur election results 2025 live vote counting BJP vs RJD Ram Kripal Yadav Lal Rai winner

Danapur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Election Commission is all set to declare the results of the Danapur constituency on Friday, November 4.

Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 06:33 AM IST
Danapur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Danapur constituency, which is a key constituency, is known for its diverse electorate and crucial role in Bihar ’s governance. The Danapur election result holds significant importance as it often witnesses intense battles between major political parties, shaping the city`s political landscape. In the race for the new assembly from this constituency, Rit Lal Rai of the RJD, Ram Kripal Yadav of the BJP, and others are in the fray.

In the last assembly election held in 2020 in Bihar, Rit Lal Ray of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Asha Devi of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 15924 votes. The Danapur Assembly constituency falls under the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Misha Bharti won the Pataliputra Lok Sabha (MP) seat, defeating Ram Kripal Yadav of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

