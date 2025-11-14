Darauli Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Vishnu Dev Paswan Up Against Satyadeo Ram

Darauli Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Reflecting Bihar’s social and political fabric, Samastipur remains a key constituency whose outcomes resonate far beyond its borders in shaping the state’s future. From the Darauli assembly seat, LJPRV has fielded Vishnu Dev Paswan against CPIML's Satyadeo Ram, while Jan Suraaj has given a ticket to Ganesh Ram.

Bihar’s assembly election is a historic political moment. Parties mobilised their strongest campaigns while citizens actively participated in the democratic process. With strategic constituencies at the center, this election will likely influence not just Bihar but the broader political landscape of India.

