Darbhanga election results 2025 live vote counting BJP vs RJD Umesh Sahani Sanjay Saraogi winner

Darbhanga Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Darbhanga constituency, a key seat in Bihar, is known for its diverse electorate and vital role in the state’s governance. The outcome of the Darbhanga Assembly election holds great significance, as the constituency often witnesses fierce contests between major political parties, shaping the region’s political landscape.

In this election, Sanjay Saraogi of the BJP, R. K. Mishra of the Jan Suraaj Party, Umesh Sahani of the RJD and others are in fray.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Sanjay Saraogi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained the seat by defeating Amar Nath Gami of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The Darbhanga Assembly constituency falls under the Darbhanga Lok Sabha seat, where in the 2024 general elections, Gopal Jee Thakur (BJP) emerged victorious, defeating Lalit Kumar Yadav (RJD).

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source