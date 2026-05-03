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NewsIndiaDarjeeling Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Fierce contest expected between BJP and Congress
WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2026

Darjeeling Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Fierce contest expected between BJP and Congress

Darjeeling Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Noman Rai is up against Madhap Rai of Congress from the Darjeeling seat. The voter turnout in Darjeeling stood at 82.27 per cent, as per ECI data. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 05:36 AM IST|Source:
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Darjeeling Election Result 2026 Live Updates

Darjeeling Election Result 2026 Live Updates: West Bengal's Darjeeling constituency voted in the first phase of Assembly elections on April 23. Voters across the state had turned out in unprecedented numbers for the 2026 Assembly Elections’ first phase. 

The Darjeeling voter turnout in 2026 stood at 82.27 per cent, as per ECI data. In the 2021 assembly polls, BJP's Neeraj Tamang Zimba won the seat and defeated independent candidate Keshav Raj Sharma.

This time, the BJP has fielded Noman Rai, while Madhap Rai is contesting on the Congress ticket. Other candidates include Rastriya Aam Jan Seva Party's Milan Thokar, and independent candidates Ajoy Lucas Edwards and Jatin Ghalay. 

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