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NewsIndiaDavangere South and Bagalkot ByPolls Result 2026 Live Updates: Vote on Siddaramaiah's governance?
KARNATAKA BYPOLL RESULTS

Davangere South and Bagalkot ByPolls Result 2026 Live Updates: Vote on Siddaramaiah's governance?

Davangere South and Bagalkot ByPolls Result 2026 Live Updates: The two seats went to the polls after they fell vacant due to demise of the sitting MLAs.

Written By Akash Sinha|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 05:26 AM IST|Source:
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Bagalkot-Davangere South bypoll results 2026 live updates: Bagalkot and Davangere South assembly constituencies of Karnataka went to the bypolls on April 9. The Bagalkot seat fell vacant following the death of sitting Congress MLA Meti Hullappa Yamanappa. Congress has fielded Umesh Hullappa Meti from the seat while BJP has given ticket to Charantimath Veerabhadrayya. The Davanagere South seat went to the bypolls due to demise of MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa. The Congress has now fielded Samarth Shamanur Mallikarjuna from the seat while the BJP candidate from the seat is Shrinivasa T. Dasakariyappa. There are 23 other candidates in the fray from the seat. 

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