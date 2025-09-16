Dehradun Cloudburst LIVE: Shops And Hotels In Sahastradhara Hit Hard; Bridge On NH Suffers Damage
Dehradun Cloudburst LIVE Updates: A cloudburst in Dehradun has submerged the Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple and left two people missing. Know live updates on the rescue operations, road closures, and the latest weather alerts.
Trending Photos
Dehradun Cloudburst News Live: Overnight, heavy rains have caused a huge cloudburst on the outskirts of Dehradun, resulting in flash floods that swept away cars, shops, and roads. The rain filled the Tamsa River, which swamped the historic Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple, a sacred pilgrimage point in the area.
Two individuals have been reported missing by the authorities following the incident. Relief and rescue operations are in progress with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams deployed in the affected regions.
Follow Zee News For LIVE Updates:
Dehradun Cloud Burst LIVE | Three People Got Buried Under Mountain: Local Resident
A local resident said they first heard a loud noise around 11 pm, “as if a mountain had fallen.” By morning, they discovered their house had been washed away…”
“Three people got buried under when the mountain behind our house collapsed,” she said.
WATCH | Uttarakhand: A local resident says, "Around 11 pm, we heard a sound as if a mountain had fallen... In the morning, we got to know that our house had also been washed away... We took out as much stuff as we could from our house, but then the mountain behind our house… https://t.co/YMfg3tm6Ed pic.twitter.com/PhH14Ml8Wf
— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025
Dehradun Cloud Burst LIVE: 'Spent Night In Temple, Shifting For Safety,' Says Local Resident
After the cloudburst situation in Dehradun, a local resident said, "... I was on duty last night when this happened. After that, children spent the night in the temple... For now, I'm shifting my family for safety... The roads have been totally damaged..."
WATCH | Uttarakhand: A local resident says, "... I was on duty last night when this happened. After that, children spent the night in the temple... For now, I'm shifting my family for safety... The roads have been totally damaged..." https://t.co/YMfg3tmEtL pic.twitter.com/VQkq4Sfxkf
— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025
Dehradun Cloud Burst LIVE: Efforts Being Made To Normalise, Says CM Dhami
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Due to the heavy rains last night, all the rivers here are in spate… Roads have been completely washed away…Houses have suffered a lot."
"Lives of the people are in disarray. All efforts are being made to normalise it…," the CM said.
Dehradun Cloud Burst LIVE: People Shift To Safer Places
After the cloudburst hit Dehradun, people are being shifted to safer places as floods triggered by the heavy rainfall have caused severe damage to their houses and properties in Sahastradhara.
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: People shift to safer places as floods triggered by the heavy rainfall cause severe damage to their houses and properties in Sahastradhara. pic.twitter.com/TXHjE897pb
— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025
Dehradun Cloud Burst LIVE: All Departments Working, ‘Spoke With PM Modi…,’ Says CM Dhami
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "There has been a lot of damage…Livelihood is affected. We are working to get things back on track…"
"All our departments are working… PM Modi and Home minister Amit Shah spoke with me this morning…all possible help will be provided," the CM said.
#WATCH | Dehradun: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "There has been a lot of damage to houses and government properties. Livelihood is affected. We are working to get things back on track. Connectivity has been disrupted at several places. The water level of rivers has… https://t.co/QGjZIjEIn7 pic.twitter.com/IIUOnFnDzL
— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025
Dehradun Cloud Burst LIVE: CM Dhami Inspected Kesarwala, Maldevta Area
After heavy rains hit Uttarakhand, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the disaster-affected area in Kesarwala, Maldevta area.
A 100-meter-long road was washed away in Maldevta, Raipur, due to the heavy water flow in the Sahastradhara area of Dehradun district.
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the disaster-affected area in Kesarwala, Maldevta area.
A 100-meter-long road was washed away in Maldevta, Raipur, due to the flow of water triggered by heavy rains in the Sahastradhara area of Dehradun district. pic.twitter.com/FGXfawH0GZ
— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.