Dehradun Cloudburst LIVE: Shops And Hotels In Sahastradhara Hit Hard; Bridge On NH Suffers Damage

Dehradun Cloudburst News Live: Overnight, heavy rains have caused a huge cloudburst on the outskirts of Dehradun, resulting in flash floods that swept away cars, shops, and roads. The rain filled the Tamsa River, which swamped the historic Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple, a sacred pilgrimage point in the area.

Two individuals have been reported missing by the authorities following the incident. Relief and rescue operations are in progress with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams deployed in the affected regions.

Follow Zee News For LIVE Updates: