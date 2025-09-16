Advertisement
DEHRADUN CLOUDBURST

Dehradun Cloudburst LIVE: Shops And Hotels In Sahastradhara Hit Hard; Bridge On NH Suffers Damage

Dehradun Cloudburst LIVE Updates: A cloudburst in Dehradun has submerged the Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple and left two people missing. Know live updates on the rescue operations, road closures, and the latest weather alerts.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2025, 11:13 AM IST|Source:
Dehradun Cloudburst LIVE
LIVE Blog

Dehradun Cloudburst News Live: Overnight, heavy rains have caused a huge cloudburst on the outskirts of Dehradun, resulting in flash floods that swept away cars, shops, and roads. The rain filled the Tamsa River, which swamped the historic Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple, a sacred pilgrimage point in the area.

Two individuals have been reported missing by the authorities following the incident. Relief and rescue operations are in progress with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams deployed in the affected regions.

Follow Zee News For LIVE Updates:

16 September 2025
11:12 IST

Dehradun Cloud Burst LIVE | Three People Got Buried Under Mountain: Local Resident 

A local resident said they first heard a loud noise around 11 pm, “as if a mountain had fallen.” By morning, they discovered their house had been washed away…”

“Three people got buried under when the mountain behind our house collapsed,” she said.

 

 

10:57 IST

Dehradun Cloud Burst LIVE: 'Spent Night In Temple, Shifting For Safety,' Says Local Resident

After the cloudburst situation in Dehradun, a local resident said, "... I was on duty last night when this happened. After that, children spent the night in the temple... For now, I'm shifting my family for safety... The roads have been totally damaged..."

 

 

10:51 IST

Dehradun Cloud Burst LIVE: Efforts Being Made To Normalise, Says CM Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Due to the heavy rains last night, all the rivers here are in spate… Roads have been completely washed away…Houses have suffered a lot."

"Lives of the people are in disarray. All efforts are being made to normalise it…," the CM said.

 

10:43 IST

Dehradun Cloud Burst LIVE: People Shift To Safer Places

After the cloudburst hit Dehradun, people are being shifted to safer places as floods triggered by the heavy rainfall have caused severe damage to their houses and properties in Sahastradhara.

 

 

10:36 IST

Dehradun Cloud Burst LIVE: All Departments Working, ‘Spoke With PM Modi…,’ Says CM Dhami 

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "There has been a lot of damage…Livelihood is affected. We are working to get things back on track…"

"All our departments are working… PM Modi and Home minister  Amit Shah spoke with me this morning…all possible help will be provided," the CM said.

 

 

10:23 IST

Dehradun Cloud Burst LIVE: CM Dhami Inspected Kesarwala, Maldevta Area

After heavy rains hit Uttarakhand, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the disaster-affected area in Kesarwala, Maldevta area.

A 100-meter-long road was washed away in Maldevta, Raipur, due to the heavy water flow in the Sahastradhara area of ​​Dehradun district.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

