Delhi Airport Live Updates: Over 400 Flights Delayed After Technical Glitch In ATC, Passengers Advised To Follow Updates

Delhi Airport Live Updates: Due to a technical glitch in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were disrupted on Friday morning. The issue caused delays of more than 30 minutes for several flights, impacting both arrivals and departures. More than 400 flights were delayed.

According to passengers, airline staff informed them that a technical problem at the ATC was responsible for the delay and requested travellers to remain patient while efforts were underway to fix the issue. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) later confirmed the disruption, explaining that the glitch occurred in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which is used to manage flight data for ATC operations.

“Controllers are processing flight plans manually, leading to some delays. Technical teams are working to restore the system at the earliest. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of all passengers and stakeholders,” the AAI said in a statement.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Teams are still working to fully restore the automated system, and normal operations are expected to resume soon. Passengers at the airport are advised to follow the updates and check their respective airlines for updated flight timings.