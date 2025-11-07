Delhi Airport Live Updates: Over 400 Flights Delayed After Technical Glitch In ATC, Passengers Advised To Follow Updates
Delhi Airport Live Updates: Due to a technical glitch in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were disrupted on Friday morning. The issue caused delays of more than 30 minutes for several flights, impacting both arrivals and departures. More than 400 flights were delayed.
Trending Photos
Delhi Airport Live Updates: Due to a technical glitch in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were disrupted on Friday morning. The issue caused delays of more than 30 minutes for several flights, impacting both arrivals and departures. More than 400 flights were delayed.
According to passengers, airline staff informed them that a technical problem at the ATC was responsible for the delay and requested travellers to remain patient while efforts were underway to fix the issue. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) later confirmed the disruption, explaining that the glitch occurred in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which is used to manage flight data for ATC operations.
“Controllers are processing flight plans manually, leading to some delays. Technical teams are working to restore the system at the earliest. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of all passengers and stakeholders,” the AAI said in a statement.
Teams are still working to fully restore the automated system, and normal operations are expected to resume soon. Passengers at the airport are advised to follow the updates and check their respective airlines for updated flight timings.
Delhi Airport Live Updates: Airport Authority Issues An Update On Tech Glitch At Airport
Delhi Airport Live: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Thursday said that flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport are experiencing delays due to a technical snag in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which manages crucial air traffic control data. Officials added that technical teams are already on the job to fix the issue and restore normal operations as soon as possible.
Delhi Airport Live Updates: Why Delhi Sees A Flight Delay Today?
Delhi Airport Live: Flights at the busiest airport affected due to a technical snag in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) System.. As per officials the problem stemmed from a malfunction in the AMSS, which is considered to feed crucial flight plan data to the Auto Track System (ATS).
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.