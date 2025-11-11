Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2982609https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/delhi-aqi-live-updates-air-pollution-in-delhi-ncr-noida-gurugram-school-holiday-aqi-level-latest-news-2982609.html
NewsIndia
DELHI AQI

Delhi AQI Live Updates: Air Quality Remains ‘Severe’ As Pollution Chokes Capital

Delhi AQI Live Updates: Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category on Tuesday, with several areas recording dangerously high pollution levels, according to CPCB data. Many parts of the city continued to report ‘very poor’ air quality early in the day. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2025, 10:03 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi AQI Live Updates
LIVE Blog

Delhi AQI Live Updates: Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category on Tuesday also, with pollution levels continuing to choke the city, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

At 7 am, the most polluted areas were Bawana (462), Wazirpur (460), Mundka (450), Punjabi Bagh (451), Rohini (451), Jahangirpuri (448), Nehru Nagar (448), Mathura Road (447), Dwarka Sector-8 (445), and Anand Vihar (442).

Several other locations, including Shadipur (388), DTU (371), Dilshad Garden (293), Lodhi Road (288), and NSIT Dwarka (228), recorded ‘very poor’ air quality levels early in the day.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay Tuned With Zee News For All The Latest Updates About Delhi AQI

11 November 2025
10:02 IST

Delhi AQI LIVE Updates: Delhi’s Most Polluted Areas

Delhi AQI Level LIVE: Here are the AQI levels recorded at some of the most polluted monitoring stations across Delhi, according to CPCB data:

Alipur: AQI at 434

Anand Vihar: AQI at 442

Burari Crossing: AQI at 442

Chandni Chowk: AQI at 412

IGI Airport (T3): AQI at 413

Mundka: AQI at 450

Narela: AQI at 444

North Campus (DU): AQI at 436

Patparganj: AQI at 438

Wazirpur: AQI at 460

All these areas continued to record dangerously high pollution levels, placing Delhi’s overall air quality firmly in the ‘severe’ category.

09:55 IST

Delhi AQI Level Live Updates: Delhi's  Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’ Again

The air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘severe’ category on Tuesday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 421 at 7 am, as per data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Delhi Red Fort blast
‘Delivery Guy Burnt Alive’: Eyewitness Recalls Scene After Delhi Blast
Shopian Police
J-K: Shopian Police Raid Multiple Locations Linked To UK-Based Terror Handler
India Politics
By-Poll For 8 Assembly Constituencies Across 6 States, 1 UT Tomorrow
Delhi Red Fort blast
Delhi Blast: Bihar On High Alert, DIG Asks Voters To Cast Vote ‘Fearlessly'
Delhi Red Fort blast
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Was It Meant To Save Hidden Explosives Stockpile?
Jammu and Kashmir Police
Major Anti-Terror Operation In J&K: 12 CIK Raids, 9 Detained, 7 Arrested
Jammu and Kashmir Police
J&K Police Bust Major Inter-State Terror Module Linked To JeM And AGuH
Red Fort Blast
Red Fort Blast Kills 8: How To Protect Yourself In Bomb Blast Situations?
Delhi Red Fort blast
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Several States Are On Alert, CISF Says... | Check
Red Fort Blast
Explosion In Hyundai i20 Car, All Angles Being Probed: HM Shah On Delhi Blast