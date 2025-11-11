Delhi AQI Live Updates: Air Quality Remains ‘Severe’ As Pollution Chokes Capital
Delhi AQI Live Updates: Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category on Tuesday, with several areas recording dangerously high pollution levels, according to CPCB data. Many parts of the city continued to report ‘very poor’ air quality early in the day. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
Delhi AQI Live Updates: Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category on Tuesday also, with pollution levels continuing to choke the city, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
At 7 am, the most polluted areas were Bawana (462), Wazirpur (460), Mundka (450), Punjabi Bagh (451), Rohini (451), Jahangirpuri (448), Nehru Nagar (448), Mathura Road (447), Dwarka Sector-8 (445), and Anand Vihar (442).
Several other locations, including Shadipur (388), DTU (371), Dilshad Garden (293), Lodhi Road (288), and NSIT Dwarka (228), recorded ‘very poor’ air quality levels early in the day.
Delhi AQI LIVE Updates: Delhi’s Most Polluted Areas
Delhi AQI Level LIVE: Here are the AQI levels recorded at some of the most polluted monitoring stations across Delhi, according to CPCB data:
Alipur: AQI at 434
Anand Vihar: AQI at 442
Burari Crossing: AQI at 442
Chandni Chowk: AQI at 412
IGI Airport (T3): AQI at 413
Mundka: AQI at 450
Narela: AQI at 444
North Campus (DU): AQI at 436
Patparganj: AQI at 438
Wazirpur: AQI at 460
All these areas continued to record dangerously high pollution levels, placing Delhi’s overall air quality firmly in the ‘severe’ category.
Delhi AQI Level Live Updates: Delhi's Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’ Again
The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'severe' category on Tuesday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 421 at 7 am, as per data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
