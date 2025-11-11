Delhi AQI Live Updates: Air Quality Remains ‘Severe’ As Pollution Chokes Capital

Delhi AQI Live Updates: Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category on Tuesday also, with pollution levels continuing to choke the city, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

At 7 am, the most polluted areas were Bawana (462), Wazirpur (460), Mundka (450), Punjabi Bagh (451), Rohini (451), Jahangirpuri (448), Nehru Nagar (448), Mathura Road (447), Dwarka Sector-8 (445), and Anand Vihar (442).

Several other locations, including Shadipur (388), DTU (371), Dilshad Garden (293), Lodhi Road (288), and NSIT Dwarka (228), recorded ‘very poor’ air quality levels early in the day.

