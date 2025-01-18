Live | Delhi Elections 2025: 1521 Nominations Filed By 981 Candidates Ahead Of Polls
The national Capital is all set for the polls which is schduled to be held on Feb 5 and counting for all 70 seats is going to be held on Feb 8.
The national capital is geared up for the polls which are scheduled to be held on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20. In the coming election, Delhi is going to witness a three-cornered contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with all parties going out all guns blazing against each other in the race to the CM's chair.
The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years, has faced setbacks in the last two assembly elections, failing to win any seats. In contrast, the AAP, aiming for a third term, will highlight its achievements in education and healthcare. In the 2020 assembly elections, AAP won 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP secured eight.
Delhi Elections 2025 Live: 1521 Nominations Filed By 981 Candidates
A total of 1521 nominations have been filed for the assembly elections on 70 constituencies of Delhi which is scheduled to be held on February 5.These nomination papers have been filed by 981 candidates for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly, said the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi.
