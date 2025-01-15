Live | Delhi Elections 2025: Sanjay Singh Accuses BJP Of 'Politicising' School Bomb Threat Issue

Delhi Elections 2025 Live: Delhi is set to go to polls in a single phase on February 5. The counting is set to take place on February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20. A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress.

After a historic win of 67 out of 70 seats in 2015, AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections as well by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats. Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

As many as 56 candidates filed their nominations on Tuesday for the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections, according to the Chief Electoral Officer. So far, 85 nominations have been filed, with 20 submitted on January 13 and nine on January 10. The prominent candidates who filed their nominations are Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji and her challenger Alka Lamba. AAP MLA Somnath Bharti from Malviya Nagar has also filed his nomination.

The Aam Aadmi Party took out a "wedding procession" without a groom on Tuesday as hundreds of party volunteers and leaders, including Sanjay Singh, joined it, in a dig at the BJP for not announcing its chief ministerial face for the Delhi Assembly polls.

The "Bin Dulhe Ki Barat", complete with a bedecked horse without a groom and a band party playing ceremonial music, was taken out from Todapur in the New Delhi Assembly segment, being contested by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Former Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi also took part in the procession.

