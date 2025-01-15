Live | Delhi Elections 2025: Sanjay Singh Accuses BJP Of 'Politicising' School Bomb Threat Issue
Delhi Assembly Polls 2025 Live: Delhi is set to go to polls in a single phase on February 5. The counting is set to take place on February 8.
Delhi Elections 2025 Live: Delhi is set to go to polls in a single phase on February 5. The counting is set to take place on February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20. A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress.
After a historic win of 67 out of 70 seats in 2015, AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections as well by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats. Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.
As many as 56 candidates filed their nominations on Tuesday for the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections, according to the Chief Electoral Officer. So far, 85 nominations have been filed, with 20 submitted on January 13 and nine on January 10. The prominent candidates who filed their nominations are Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji and her challenger Alka Lamba. AAP MLA Somnath Bharti from Malviya Nagar has also filed his nomination.
The Aam Aadmi Party took out a "wedding procession" without a groom on Tuesday as hundreds of party volunteers and leaders, including Sanjay Singh, joined it, in a dig at the BJP for not announcing its chief ministerial face for the Delhi Assembly polls.
The "Bin Dulhe Ki Barat", complete with a bedecked horse without a groom and a band party playing ceremonial music, was taken out from Todapur in the New Delhi Assembly segment, being contested by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Former Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi also took part in the procession.
Delhi Assembly Polls 2025 Live: AAP, Cong Complementary To Each Other In Looting Delhi, Says BJP State Chief Sachdeva
Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of spreading lies and making false promises during the elections.
Speaking to ANI, Virendraa Sachdeva said, "Rahul Gandhi should look at his schemes. Wherever the elections are conducted, he lies and makes fake promises. The people are rejecting him. AAP and Rahul Gandhi are complementary to each other. Both of them have looted Delhi.The people of Delhi know them very well. Both of them are concerned only about the votes of a particular community."
Meanwhile, BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said Rahul Gandhi has spoken half truth and half lies "Rahul Gandhi has spoken half truth and half lies. Congress party leaders have called Arvind Kejriwal an anti-national and corrupt leader. Arvind Kejriwal knows that he is going to lose the election from the New Delhi assembly seat. He is accusing Parvesh Verma of distributing money. I ask where is Parvesh Verma distributing money?,"Bidhuri told ANI.
Delhi Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2025 Live: Sanjay Singh Accuses BJP Of 'Politicising' School Bomb Threat Issue
AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday accused the BJP of "politicising" the issue of bomb threats received by schools in Delhi in May 2024. "You (BJP) are politicising the issue of school children getting threats... The first threat was given in May 2024. After almost 9 months now, the Delhi police have given no statement but the BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi is holding a press conference. He is telling stories of different NGOs, he knows everything... There was no investigation for 10 months but now 15 days before the elections, they are narrating fabricated stories...,"AAP MP Sanjay Singh said.
This comes after the BJP stepped up its attack on Aam Aadmi Party after Delhi Police said that its probe into bomb threats to schools in the national capital has led to a juvenile.
"Few hours back you must have watched the press conference of Delhi Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Trivedi. He has been appointed as Delhi Police Commissioner and he is disclosing new things every day. The things that are not even known by police," Singh said in a press conference.
Delhi Assembly Polls 2025 Live: FIR Against AAP For Posting AI-Generated Videos Of Modi, Shah On X
Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly posting AI-generated photos and videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the party's official X handle, police sources said. The case was lodged under relevant sections at the North Avenue police station, they said, without giving details of the FIR.
According to the sources, they had received a complaint regarding some objectionable photos and videos of the prime minister and home minister on the official X handle of the Aam Aadmi Party. The alleged videos were posted by AAP on January 10 and January 13.
One of the videos -- which was made by the AI-deepfake technology -- showed a scene from a 90s Bollywood flick where the faces of villains were swapped with that of BJP leaders and the audio was changed to a conversation on Delhi polls, an officer said.
Delhi Elections 2025 Live: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Campaigns In Rithala
As the battle for Delhi Assembly elections intensifies, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, campaigned for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections in Rithala. On Tuesday, he interacted with residents of Rithala, enjoying traditional "dahi-chura" with them on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.
Rahul Gandhi took to social media platform X to launch a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal. Sharing a video showcasing alleged shortcomings in Delhi's infrastructure and public services, Gandhi sarcastically said, "This is Kejriwal ji's 'shining' Delhi – the so-called Paris of India!"
The scathing remark comes as the battle for Delhi heats up, with political leaders ramping up their campaigns ahead of the state elections. Meanwhile, on Monday, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections and accused the BJP and RSS of "destroying" the Constitution of the country.
