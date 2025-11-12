Advertisement
DELHI RED FORT BLAST LIVE UPDATES

Delhi Blast News Live Updates: Suspect Acted 'In Haste', Bomb Was Premature, Say Investigators

Delhi Blast News Live Updates: Two days after the deadly Red Fort blast, investigators have identified the car driver as Pulwama-based doctor Dr. Umar un-Nabi, linking him to the recently busted 'white-collar' JeM terror module. 

Written By Nitin Kumar|Reported By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2025, 11:55 AM IST|Source:
Delhi Blast News Live Updates
LIVE Blog

Delhi Blast News Live Updates: Two days after a powerful explosion near the Red Fort claimed ten lives and injured several others, investigators are tightening the net around a terror module linked to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Cops have identified the man driving the ill-fated Hyundai i20 car as Dr. Umar un-Nabi, a doctor based in Pulwama, who is believed to have been associated with the 'white-collar' terror network busted in Faridabad just hours before the blast.

While security agencies are now intensifying border checks and vehicle inspections across the capital, one key theory in the cause of the explosion has emerged.

12 November 2025
11:53 IST

Delhi Blast News Live Updates: Visuals Shows NIA Team Leaving From The Blast Spot

 

                             Delhi Car Blast Live

#WATCH | Delhi: NIA officials leave from the spot where a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort on 10th November. Eight people died in the blast. pic.twitter.com/ttpAEWPCDI

— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2025

 

11:32 IST

Delhi Blast News Live Updates: NIA Forms Special Team To Probe Delhi Car Blast

 

Delhi Car Blast Live: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has set up a special team to look into the recent car blast in Delhi. The probe will be led by senior officers, including those at the rank of Superintendent of Police and above. This move follows the Ministry of Home Affairs’ decision to officially hand over the case to the NIA, given the suspected terror connection. Sources said the agency has already registered the case and begun an in-depth investigation into the incident.

11:27 IST

Delhi Car Blast Live: NIA Officials Inspect Site Of Blast

National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Monday visited the site near Delhi’s Red Fort, where a powerful explosion occurred in a Hyundai i20 car on November 10. The blast claimed the lives of eight people and prompted a high-level probe into the incident.

 

11:17 IST

Delhi Blast News Live Updates: Suspects Planned Diwali Attack, Aborted It Later

 

Delhi Car Blast Live: According to sources, Muzammil has been questioned and confronted with information recovered from his phone's data dump. During questioning, Muzammil said there was an attack plan for January 26 next year, and the area around Red Fort was recced as part of it.

