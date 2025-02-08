Delhi Cantt Election Result 2025 Live: Bhuvan Tanwar vs Pradeep Kumar Upmanyu vs Virender Singh Kadian
Delhi Cantt Assembly Election Result 2025 Live Update: Covering 42.30 square kilometers, Delhi Cantt has a population of approximately 110,351 according to the 2011 census.
Trending Photos
Delhi Cantt Election Result 2025 Live Update: Delhi Cantt is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi and is part of the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Known as Delhi Cantonment, the area has distinct governance and demographic features.
Covering 42.30 square kilometers, Delhi Cantt has a population of approximately 110,351 according to the 2011 census. It is governed by the Cantonment Act of 2006, with directives issued by the Ministry of Defence. While the Cantonment Board acts as a local municipal body, it is under the administrative control of the Directorate General of Defence Estates, New Delhi.
Delhi Cantonment Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status
Election Results:
2020 Delhi Assembly Elections:
Virender Singh Kadian from AAP won with 28,971 votes, beating BJP's Manish Singh, who received 18,381 votes, and Congress’s Sandeep Tanwar, who got 7,954 votes.
2015 Delhi Assembly Elections:
Surender Singh from AAP won with 40,133 votes, while BJP’s Karan Singh Tanwar got 28,935 votes, and Congress’s Sandeep Tanwar received 7,087 votes.
For the 2025 elections, the key candidates are Bhuvan Tanwar from BJP, Pradeep Kumar Upmanyu from Congress, and Virender Singh Kadian from AAP.
Stay tuned for live updates
Delhi Cantt Election Results Live Update: Close Contest between AAP and BJP
Neck-and-neck competition between VIRENDER SINGH KADIAN from AAP and BHUVAN TANWAR from BJP, as both candidates vie for the lead in this closely contested race.
Delhi Cantt Election Result 2025 Live: BJP's Bhuvan Kumar Takes Early Lead
As per the latest trends, Bhuvan Kumar from BJP is leading in the race
Delhi Cantt Election Results Live Update: Vote Counting Begins
The counting of votes has started in Delhi Cantt, and the outcome will be known soon.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.