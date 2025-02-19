Advertisement
DELHI NEW CM

Live Updates | Delhi CM Announcement: After Days Of Hiatus, Capital To Get New CM Today

Delhi CM Announcement Live Updates: After a wait of over 10 days, Delhi is set to get a new CM today after BJP's Legislative Party meeting.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2025, 11:33 AM IST
LIVE Blog

Delhi CM Announcement Live Updates: After a long hiatus, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which stormed back to power in the national capital after 27 years, is likely to end the suspense over Delhi’s new CM today. This comes more than 10 days after the saffron party registered a thumping win in the Delhi Assembly polls, ending the 10-year rule of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The announcement of the new Delhi CM is likely to come after the Legislative Party meeting today. Following the declaration of the new CM, the swearing-in ceremony will take place on February 20 at Ramlila Maidan. While the speculation continues, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has confirmed that the final decision on the chief ministerial post will be taken by the party’s central leadership. 

Earlier, the saffron party had confirmed that the new CM will be from the 48 elected MLAs and not MPs. Another speculation is that the BJP is mulling a woman CM in the national capital. As the suspense over CM continues and the national capital awaits for BJP's decision, several names are doing the rounds for the top post.

Among the major names is BJP MLA Parvesh Verma, who turned out to be one of the giant slayers as he defeated AAP chief and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Besides Verma, other key names in the list of probabbles are Ashish Sood, Vijender Gupta, Satish Upadhyay, Shikha Roy and Rekha Gupta.

Follow ZEE News For Live Updates

19 February 2025
11:24 IST

Delhi CM Announcement LIVE: Who All Are Expected To Attend Oath Ceremony?

The Delhi CM's oath ceremony is likely to be attended by CMs of BJP-ruled states, and opposition leaders. Besides politicians, the ceremony is likely to see the presence of Bollywood stars and sportspersons.

11:16 IST

Delhi CM Announcement Live Updates: Swearing-In Ceremony Tomorrow

Following the announcement of new Delhi CM,  Following the declaration of the new CM, the swearing-in ceremony will take place on February 20 at Ramlila Maidan. 

11:11 IST

Live Updates | Delhi CM Announcement: BJP Scripts Historic Comeback In Capital

The BJP is poised to form the government in Delhi after defeating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the recent assembly elections, securing 48 out of 70 seats. The suspense over the CM of Delhi is likely to be over today after the party meeting.

 

11:08 IST

Delhi CM Announcement LIVE: Capital To Get New CM Today

After a long hiatus, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which stormed back to power in the national capital after 27 years, is likely to end the suspense over Delhi’s new CM today. 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK