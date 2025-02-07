Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: The counting of votes for the high-stakes Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 will begin at 8 AM tomorrow (February 8, Saturday). The three-cornered battle for the national capital saw the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress lock horns across 70 Assembly constituencies.

In the single-phase voting held on Wednesday (February 5), the voter turnout stood at 60.44%. The North East district recorded the highest polling at 66.25%, while the South East district registered the lowest at 56.31%, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).

It will be remarkable to see which party reinstates its dominance over Delhi, as pollsters predict a rejig in power. According to Axis My India exit poll, AAP is expected to secure between 15 and 25 seats, while the BJP-led alliance (BJP+) may clinch 45 to 55 seats. Congress, meanwhile, is projected to be reduced to a mere 0-1 seats tally. Chanakya Strategies has estimated AAP’s count at 25-28 seats, BJP+ at 39-44 seats, and Congress at 2-3 seats.

The election results hold critical implications—AAP is eyeing to retain power for a third straight term, BJP is strategizing a resurgence after 27 years in the wilderness, and Congress is attempting to reclaim lost ground in a city it once ruled unchallenged.

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP scripted landslide victories in the last two Assembly elections, securing 62 out of 70 seats in 2020, while BJP managed to bag only 8 seats. Congress, on the other hand, has been electorally decimated in the past two polls, failing to win a single seat in both 2015 and 2020.

Delhi’s 70 constituencies include 58 general seats, while 12 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) to ensure inclusive representation.