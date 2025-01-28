With just a few days remaining before the crucial Delhi Assembly elections, both the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have intensified their campaigns. Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of AAP, has been leading the charge, emphasizing his party’s welfare programs, including 24-hour free electricity, quality education, and healthcare for Delhi residents.

Kejriwal accused the BJP of misusing public funds to provide loans to the rich, warning that a BJP victory would result in the termination of current public services. He compared his party’s welfare-driven model with the BJP’s approach, arguing that AAP’s focus on free electricity, water, and healthcare is aimed at benefiting the common people, while the BJP's policies favor the wealthy.

At a rally in Jangpura, Kejriwal urged voters to support AAP for zero electricity bills and cautioned that if the BJP wins, they would end subsidies. He also promised residents of Jangpura direct access to government officials, ensuring quicker resolution of their issues.

On the other hand, BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have ramped up their criticism of Kejriwal’s leadership, accusing him of corruption, broken promises, and poor governance. Shah pointed to issues like waterlogging, contaminated water, and garbage as signs of AAP’s failed administration. He also accused Kejriwal of insulting Purvanchali voters and alleged that AAP was bribing voters with money.

As the election day approaches, the rivalry between AAP and BJP intensifies, with both parties vying for control of the 70-member Delhi Assembly. Voting is set for February 5, and the results will be announced on February 8.