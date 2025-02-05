Exit Poll LIVE | Delhi Elections Result 2025: AAP vs BJP vs Congress - Voters' Choice Locked
Delhi Elections Exit Poll Results 2025 Live Updates: Delhi Exit Poll Results 2025 is all set to out this evening after 6.30pm. Delhi Elections 2025 has witnessed a triangular fight between the BJP, AAP and Congress. The Delhi Vidhan Sabha Chunav Exit Poll results are being keenly watched by the political parties.
Delhi Elections Exit Poll Result 2025 Live: Delhi assembly elections for the 70 seats are being held today. The voting will conclude at 5 pm with an extension of one hour for those in queue. The election campaign revolved around freebies, water, pollution, roads, Rohingyas & Bangladeshis as well ass Yamun poisoning. The elections saw a triangular contest among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, Congress and the BJP. The exit polls for the Delhi assembly elections will be declared at 6.30pm exclusively at Zee News. Watch India's most accurate AI anchor Zeenia bring to you the exit poll results Live Here
The turnout in the 2020 Delhi Assembly election stood at 62.82 per cent, 4.65 per cent lower than 67.47 per cent in 2015. In 2013, the turnout was 66.02 per cent, 8.42 per cent higher than 2008's 57.6 per cent. In 2020, the AAP won 62 out of 70 seats with a vote share of 53.57 per cent. The BJP won eight seats with a 38.51 per cent vote share. The Congress got 4.26 per cent of votes and others polled 3.66 per cent votes.
Stay Tuned For LIVE Updates:
Delhi Exit Poll Results 2025 Live: ZEENIA Set To Bring Accurate Exit Polls Once Again
