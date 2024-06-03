Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2754590
NewsIndia
DELHI

Live Updates | Delhi Lok Sabha Poll Results 2024: AAP-Congress Face A Confident BJP

Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results Live: BJP and Aam Aadmi Party-Congress alliance are locked in a fierce poll battle this Lok Sabha elections for the seven Parliamentary seats of the national capital.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 10:32 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Lok Sabha Chunav Results 2024 Live: The counting of votes for seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital will be taken up from 8am on June 4. Delhi is witnessing unprecedented political dynamics this election as the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress allied for the first time to challenge the BJP's supremacy. While the BJP contested all seven seats and changed sitting MPs on six of them, the AAP got four and Congress three as part of the alliance. 

The seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi are Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, New Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi and West Delhi. The BJP had won all seven seats in the 2014 and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The AAP put up a strong fight this time, especially after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal got interim bail for campaigning. While the seven seats went to the polls in Phase 6 on May 26, Kejriwal's campaign revolved around the claim that he wouldn't have to return to Tihar jail if people would vote for AAP-Congress candidates. However, the CM surrendered before the jail authorities as per the SC order on June 2.

As far as Delhi Lok Sabha exit polls are concerned, the BJP is predicted to score a hat-trick this time as per a few pollsters. However, some exit polls gave 0-3 seats to the AAP-Congress alliance while predicting 4-7 seats for the BJP.

Stay Tuned For Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results Live Coverage: 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of 7th phase voting
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Britain give 100 tons of gold to India?
DNA Video
DNA: MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Police Custody Till June 6
DNA Video
DNA: Donald Trump is convicted on all 34 charges
DNA Video
DNA: DK Shivakumar Says "Black Magic" Being Performed Against Him
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra man passes Class 10 board exams after 10 attempts
DNA Video
DNA: When will Monsoon 2024 hit Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bombing' in Bengal before Phase 7 Voting
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Delhi Water Crisis?