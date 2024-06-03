Live Updates | Delhi Lok Sabha Poll Results 2024: AAP-Congress Face A Confident BJP

Delhi Lok Sabha Chunav Results 2024 Live: The counting of votes for seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital will be taken up from 8am on June 4. Delhi is witnessing unprecedented political dynamics this election as the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress allied for the first time to challenge the BJP's supremacy. While the BJP contested all seven seats and changed sitting MPs on six of them, the AAP got four and Congress three as part of the alliance.

The seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi are Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, New Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi and West Delhi. The BJP had won all seven seats in the 2014 and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The AAP put up a strong fight this time, especially after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal got interim bail for campaigning. While the seven seats went to the polls in Phase 6 on May 26, Kejriwal's campaign revolved around the claim that he wouldn't have to return to Tihar jail if people would vote for AAP-Congress candidates. However, the CM surrendered before the jail authorities as per the SC order on June 2.

As far as Delhi Lok Sabha exit polls are concerned, the BJP is predicted to score a hat-trick this time as per a few pollsters. However, some exit polls gave 0-3 seats to the AAP-Congress alliance while predicting 4-7 seats for the BJP.