Delhi MCD Bypolls Result LIVE: Counting Begins At 8 AM; All Eyes On BJP Vs AAP Contest
Delhi MCD Bypolls Result Live: The results of the bypolls held in 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be announced on Wednesday, with vote counting scheduled to begin at 8 am.
Trending Photos
Delhi MCD Bypolls Result Live: The results of the bypolls held in 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be announced on Wednesday, with vote counting scheduled to begin at 8 am. The bypolls for these wards, held on 30 November 2025, saw a voter turnout of 38.51 percent, the Election Commission said. Chandni Mahal recorded the highest participation at 55.93%.
Counting began early on 3 December 2025 under tight security at 10 designated counting centres. Of the 12 seats, nine were earlier held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and three by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The bypolls are viewed as a key test for both parties — for the BJP to solidify its control over Delhi’s civic body and for the AAP to regain lost ground following recent electoral setbacks.
An SEC official said the results are expected “by late morning or shortly thereafter.”
Stay Tuned For Live Updates:
Delhi MCD Bypolls Result Live: Counting Begins
Counting has begun for the 12 MCD bypoll wards, with the results for all seats set to be announced later today.
Delhi MCD Bypolls Result Live: Shalimar Bagh B, Dwarka B Under Close Watch
The Shalimar Bagh B and Dwarka B wards are likely to be closely watched. Shalimar Bagh B fell vacant after BJP’s Rekha Gupta won the Assembly elections in February and assumed office as Delhi’s chief minister.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.