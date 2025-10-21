Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2974519https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/delhi-ncr-aqi-today-live-updates-air-pollution-quality-diwali-green-fire-crackers-grap-2-red-zone-toxic-area-noida-gurgaon-2974519.html
NewsIndia
DELHI AQI

Delhi NCR AQI Live Updates: Bawana, Wazirpur Among Areas With Hazardous Air

Delhi NCR AQI Live Updates: Delhi's air quality deteriorated sharply on October 21, 2025, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching hazardous levels. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported an overall AQI of 350, categorising the air as "very poor." 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2025, 01:09 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

The widespread burning of fire crackers led to significant air quality degradation in Delhi.
LIVE Blog

Delhi NCR AQI Live Updates: After the Diwali celebration, Delhi's air quality deteriorated sharply on October 21, 2025, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching hazardous levels. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported an overall AQI of 350, categorising the air as "very poor." Notably, four monitoring stations—Bawana (431), Wazirpur (408), Jahangirpuri (407), and Burari Crossing (404) recorded AQI values exceeding 400, placing them in the "severe" category.

Despite the Supreme Court's approval for the use of "green crackers," which emit 30–50% less pollution, the widespread burning of fire crackers led to significant air quality degradation in Delhi. The dense smog, resulting from fireworks and seasonal factors like cooler temperatures and stagnant air, severely impacted visibility and daily activities. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

21 October 2025
13:09 IST

Delhi NCR AQI Live Updates: ‘Severe’ AQI Areas 

As per the data from the SAMEER app, developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), three locations in Delhi recorded AQI levels above 400, falling into the ‘severe’ category. The worst-affected areas were Bawana (418), Wazirpur (408), and Jahangirpuri (404).

13:05 IST

Delhi NCR AQI Live Updates: 269 Fire Incidents Across Delhi

The Delhi Fire Services reported receiving over 269 calls related to fire incidents across the city on Monday, during Diwali celebrations. Authorities confirmed that despite the high number of fire-related calls, no major accidents, fatalities, or serious injuries were reported.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh