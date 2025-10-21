Delhi NCR AQI Live Updates: Bawana, Wazirpur Among Areas With Hazardous Air
Delhi NCR AQI Live Updates: Delhi's air quality deteriorated sharply on October 21, 2025, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching hazardous levels. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported an overall AQI of 350, categorising the air as "very poor."
Trending Photos
Delhi NCR AQI Live Updates: After the Diwali celebration, Delhi's air quality deteriorated sharply on October 21, 2025, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching hazardous levels. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported an overall AQI of 350, categorising the air as "very poor." Notably, four monitoring stations—Bawana (431), Wazirpur (408), Jahangirpuri (407), and Burari Crossing (404) recorded AQI values exceeding 400, placing them in the "severe" category.
Despite the Supreme Court's approval for the use of "green crackers," which emit 30–50% less pollution, the widespread burning of fire crackers led to significant air quality degradation in Delhi. The dense smog, resulting from fireworks and seasonal factors like cooler temperatures and stagnant air, severely impacted visibility and daily activities.
Delhi NCR AQI Live Updates: ‘Severe’ AQI Areas
As per the data from the SAMEER app, developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), three locations in Delhi recorded AQI levels above 400, falling into the ‘severe’ category. The worst-affected areas were Bawana (418), Wazirpur (408), and Jahangirpuri (404).
Delhi NCR AQI Live Updates: 269 Fire Incidents Across Delhi
The Delhi Fire Services reported receiving over 269 calls related to fire incidents across the city on Monday, during Diwali celebrations. Authorities confirmed that despite the high number of fire-related calls, no major accidents, fatalities, or serious injuries were reported.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.