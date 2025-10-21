Delhi NCR AQI Live Updates: Bawana, Wazirpur Among Areas With Hazardous Air

Delhi NCR AQI Live Updates: After the Diwali celebration, Delhi's air quality deteriorated sharply on October 21, 2025, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching hazardous levels. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported an overall AQI of 350, categorising the air as "very poor." Notably, four monitoring stations—Bawana (431), Wazirpur (408), Jahangirpuri (407), and Burari Crossing (404) recorded AQI values exceeding 400, placing them in the "severe" category.

Despite the Supreme Court's approval for the use of "green crackers," which emit 30–50% less pollution, the widespread burning of fire crackers led to significant air quality degradation in Delhi. The dense smog, resulting from fireworks and seasonal factors like cooler temperatures and stagnant air, severely impacted visibility and daily activities.