Delhi AQI News Live: Toxic Air Chokes City As Pollution Levels Soar To ‘Very Poor’

Delhi AQI Live Updates: As per IANS reports, According to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 372 at 7 a.m. on Monday, a level categorised as ‘severe’, posing serious health risks to residents. Most parts of the city recorded AQI levels between 300 and 400, indicating extremely poor to severe air quality conditions. The situation was no better in neighbouring regions, with Faridabad at 312, Ghaziabad at 318, Greater Noida at 325, Gurugram at 328, and Noida at 310, all falling within the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ range.

Yesterday's updates showed AQI breaching 400 mark in several Stations at Wazirpur (424), Bawana (424), and Vivek Vihar (415) were among those registering alarming figures. Areas worst affected included Rohini (435), Nehru Nagar (426), Bawana (426), RK Puram (422), and ITO (420). The average AQI was recorded at 391 in Delhi, 391 in Noida, 366 in Greater Noida, 387 in Ghaziabad, and 252 in Gurugram.