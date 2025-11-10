Advertisement
DELHI

Delhi AQI News Live: Toxic Air Chokes City As Pollution Levels Soar To ‘Very Poor’

Delhi AQI Live Updates: The national capital is once again grappling with hazardous air pollution as a thick blanket of smog has engulfed Delhi and its adjoining NCR cities.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2025, 01:25 PM IST
LIVE Blog

Delhi AQI Live Updates: As per IANS reports, According to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 372 at 7 a.m. on Monday, a level categorised as ‘severe’, posing serious health risks to residents. Most parts of the city recorded AQI levels between 300 and 400, indicating extremely poor to severe air quality conditions. The situation was no better in neighbouring regions, with Faridabad at 312, Ghaziabad at 318, Greater Noida at 325, Gurugram at 328, and Noida at 310, all falling within the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ range.

 

Yesterday's updates showed AQI breaching 400 mark in several Stations at Wazirpur (424), Bawana (424), and Vivek Vihar (415) were among those registering alarming figures. Areas worst affected included Rohini (435), Nehru Nagar (426), Bawana (426), RK Puram (422), and ITO (420). The average AQI was recorded at 391 in Delhi, 391 in Noida, 366 in Greater Noida, 387 in Ghaziabad, and 252 in Gurugram.

10 November 2025
13:17 IST

Delhi AQI News Live: Schools Cancels All Outdoor Activities

Delhi AQI: Amid growing health concerns over the worsening air quality, several Delhi schools have suspended all outdoor activities, shifting everything indoors. Morning assemblies are no longer being held in open spaces, and many institutions have begun installing air purifiers on their campuses to ensure a safer environment for students.

13:12 IST

Delhi AQI News Live: AQI Around The Area 378, Categorised As 'Very Poor', As per (CPCB)

 

Delhi AQI: Early Morning visuals shows toxic smog from the area around AIIMS

 

 

