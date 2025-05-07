Delhi NCR Mock Drills LIVE: Sirens, Blackouts, Evacuations Planned; Schools, Markets Part Of Major Emergency Drill Today

Delhi NCR Mock Drill Live: In response to growing security concerns after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, the Delhi government will conduct large-scale civil defence mock drills across the city today, May 7. The nationwide drills, ordered by the Union Home Ministry, are part of “Operation Abhyas,” aimed at preparing citizens and authorities for potential hostile threats, including air raids.

In Delhi, the drills will take place at 55 key locations, including Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, Khan Market, and Kendriya Vidyalaya in Delhi Cantonment. The exercises will simulate emergency situations like air raids with sirens, crash blackouts, fire emergencies, casualty evacuation, and even setting up temporary hospitals.

The mock drills will span all 11 revenue districts of Delhi, covering five spots in each district. Around 660 schools and 40 busy markets will be part of the preparedness exercise.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have stepped up security across the capital, especially in Central Delhi and Delhi Cantonment. Patrolling has increased during both day and night. A Long Range Acoustic Device (LARD) has been installed at the Police Headquarters near Parliament Street to support communication during emergencies.

Citizens are advised to stay calm, follow instructions, and avoid panic during the drills.