DELHI WEATHER UPDATE

Delhi NCR Rain Live Updates: IMD Predicts More Showers, Cloudy Skies For Next 5 Days

Delhi NCR Rain Live Updates: Delhi and its neighbouring areas were greeted by a spell of rain and gusty winds on Friday morning, bringing some relief from the scorching heat. Waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of the national capital. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
Delhi NCR Rain Live Updates: Delhi and its neighbouring areas were greeted by a spell of rain and gusty winds on Friday morning, bringing some relief from the scorching heat. The showers started around dawn and continued till 9.30 am, affecting parts of South West Delhi, such as Vasant Vihar, Munirka, and RK Puram. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the rain and wind were caused by clouds from North West Uttar Pradesh. The IMD also warned of thunderstorms and heavy rain in some places and advised people to stay updated and safe.

Waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of the national capital. The weather department has forcast generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall in Delhi over the next five days. On Thursday, the maximum temperature settled four notches above the season's average at 37.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.8 degrees. 


Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live Updates On Delhi NCR Rains

15 September 2023
11:04 AM

Delhi-NCR Rains Live Updates: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Noida, Gurugram

According to the Met department, light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely to occur over adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR including Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida,  Greater Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad today.

10:34 AM

Delhi Rains Live Updates: Traffic Affecred On Rohtak Road

Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in both the carriageways from Rajdhani Park towards Tikri Border and vice-versa due to waterlogging.

10:20 AM

Delhi NCR Rain Live: Waterlogging Reported In Several Areas

Waterlogging reported in Mohan Nagar, Ghaziabad as Delhi-NCR witnesses light rainfall.

10:18 AM

Delhi NCR Weather Live Updates: Rainfall Predcited For Next 5 Days

The upcoming weather outlook for Delhi suggests predominantly cloudy conditions with occasional moderate rainfall for the next five days.

10:16 AM

Delhi NCR Rains Update: Heavy Rains Predicted In These Areas

