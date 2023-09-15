Delhi NCR Rain Live Updates: IMD Predicts More Showers, Cloudy Skies For Next 5 Days

Delhi NCR Rain Live Updates: Delhi and its neighbouring areas were greeted by a spell of rain and gusty winds on Friday morning, bringing some relief from the scorching heat. The showers started around dawn and continued till 9.30 am, affecting parts of South West Delhi, such as Vasant Vihar, Munirka, and RK Puram. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the rain and wind were caused by clouds from North West Uttar Pradesh. The IMD also warned of thunderstorms and heavy rain in some places and advised people to stay updated and safe.

Waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of the national capital. The weather department has forcast generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall in Delhi over the next five days. On Thursday, the maximum temperature settled four notches above the season's average at 37.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.8 degrees.