Delhi Red Fort Blast Live Updates: Explosion In Car Near Lal Quila Metro Station Gate 1; One Feared Dead
Delhi Red Fort Blast Live Updates: A horrific incident has emerged from Delhi's Red Fort metro station gate number one, where an explosion in a car was reported.
Delhi Red Fort Blast Live Updates: A blast in a car near gate number one of the Red Fort Metro Station has sent shockwaves across the national capital. After the reported blast, three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage. The horrific blast has reportedly caused several deaths and injuries.
Fire tenders, ambulances, and senior police officials reached the spot after the call was received regarding the explosion. Meanwhile, the news agency ANI has reported that multiple casualties were taken to the LNJP Hospital. Several people have been injured in the incident.
Authorities are investigating the terror angle behind the blast. Further details on the matter are awaited.
Delhi Blast News Live: Multiple Casualties Brought To LNJP Hospital
Delhi Blast News Live: 7 Fire Tenders On Spot
A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell has also reached the spot.
Delhi Blast News Live: Explosion In Car Near Lal Quila Metro
