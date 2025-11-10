Advertisement
NewsIndia
DELHI RED FORT

Delhi Red Fort Blast Live Updates: Explosion In Car Near Lal Quila Metro Station Gate 1; One Feared Dead

Delhi Red Fort Blast Live Updates: A horrific incident has emerged from Delhi's Red Fort metro station gate number one, where an explosion in a car was reported. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2025, 07:57 PM IST|Source:
Delhi Red Fort Blast Live Updates (Image Source: @ZeeNews/X)
LIVE Blog

Delhi Red Fort Blast Live Updates: A blast in a car near gate number one of the Red Fort Metro Station has sent shockwaves across the national capital. After the reported blast, three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage. The horrific blast has reportedly caused several deaths and injuries. 

Fire tenders, ambulances, and senior police officials reached the spot after the call was received regarding the explosion. Meanwhile, the news agency ANI has reported that multiple casualties were taken to the LNJP Hospital. Several people have been injured in the incident. 

Authorities are investigating the terror angle behind the blast. Further details on the matter are awaited. 

10 November 2025
19:48 IST

Delhi Blast News Live: Multiple Casualties Brought To LNJP Hospital 

Citing sources, ANI reported that multiple casualties have been brought to the LNJP hospital due to the blast near Gate No 1 of Red Fort Metro Station. Several people have been injured in the incident. 

19:44 IST

Delhi Blast News Live: 7 Fire Tenders On Spot

ANI reported, citing the Delhi Fire Department, that a call was received regarding an explosion in a car near gate number one of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage. A total of seven fire tenders have reached the spot. 

A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell has also reached the spot. 

19:41 IST

Delhi Blast News Live: Explosion In Car Near Lal Quila Metro 

As per ANI, Delhi Fire Department had informed that a call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage.

A total of 7 fire tenders have reached the spot. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell has also reached the spot. Further details awaited.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

