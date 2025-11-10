Delhi Red Fort Blast Live Updates: Explosion In Car Near Lal Quila Metro Station Gate 1; One Feared Dead

Delhi Red Fort Blast Live Updates: A blast in a car near gate number one of the Red Fort Metro Station has sent shockwaves across the national capital. After the reported blast, three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage. The horrific blast has reportedly caused several deaths and injuries.

Fire tenders, ambulances, and senior police officials reached the spot after the call was received regarding the explosion. Meanwhile, the news agency ANI has reported that multiple casualties were taken to the LNJP Hospital. Several people have been injured in the incident.

Authorities are investigating the terror angle behind the blast. Further details on the matter are awaited.

