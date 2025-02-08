Deoli Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 Live Winner and Looser Candidate Prem Kumar Chauhan vs Deepak Tanwar vs Rajesh Chauhan Total Votes Margin BJP aap congress Delhi Assembly election result
Deoli Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 Live: The Deoli Assembly constituency in Delhi voted on February 5, 2025. The candidates contesting for the seat include Prem Chauhan from AAP, a BJP nominee, and Rajesh Chauhan from INC.
Trending Photos
Deoli Result Live Update: Voting for the 70-assembly seats was held in February 5. Delhi witnessed a voter turnout of 60.42% in the assembly elections that took place on Wednesday, as per data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The Deoli constituency which is a key constituency in India’s capital, is known for its diverse electorate and crucial role in Delhi ’s governance. It often sees intense battles between major parties. In the race for the new assembly from this constituency, Prem Kumar Chauhan of the Aam Aadmi Party, Deepak Tanwar of the LJP (RV), and Rajesh Chauhan of Congress are in the fray. The polling took place on February 5 and the counting of votes will commence at 8 AM on February 8, 2025.
Deoli Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status
In the last assembly election held in 2020 in Delhi, Prakash of the Aam Aadmi Party won the seat by defeating Arvind Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 40173 votes. Stay updated with the latest news, candidate profiles, and insights from this influential seat.
Stay Tuned For Live Updates...
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv