DHARMAPURIASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS 2023

Dharmapuri Assembly Election results 2023 (Dharmapuri Vidhan Sabha Natija 2023): BJP's Kumar. S Vs BRS’s Koppula Eshwar

22. Dharmapuri is a portion of Peddapalle Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency and a state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the state of Telangana. Dharmapuri is located in Telangana's North Telangana area and Jagtial district. It fits the definition of a rural seat.

There are 94,863 male voters and 96,243 female votes in the seat, for a total of 1,91,111 voters. The voter turnout in Dharmapuri for the 2018 Telangana elections was 79.96%. 2014 had a 74.41% turnout.

By a margin of 18,679 (12.72%), Koppula Eshwar of the TRS won the seat in 2014. Approximately 46.18% of the total votes cast went to Koppula Eshwar.

The Peddapalle Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency's Dharmapuri Assembly segment was led by the TRS in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

DharmapuriVidhan Sabha Chunav 2023: - A look at the top candidates  

BJP’sKumar. Sand BRS’s Koppula Eshwar are the two top faces who are now eagerly waiting for the results of Dharmapuriassembly elections.

