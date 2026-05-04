Dharmapuri Election Results 2026 LIVE: Sowmiya Anbumani vs Elangovan — who will win key seat?

Dharmapuri Election Results 2026 LIVE: Dharmapuri is an important Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu.

In the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Dharmapuri is witnessing a multi-cornered contest. The PMK has fielded Dr. Sowmiya Anbumani, while the DMDK has nominated V. Elangovan. Other candidates in the fray include A. Saravanan from PMK (R), Santhalakshmi from Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), and M. Sivan from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, S. P. Venkateshwaran of the PMK, part of the NDA alliance, won the Dharmapuri constituency.

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The counting of votes for the Dharmapuri Assembly constituency will take place on May 4, 2026.