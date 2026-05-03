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NewsIndiaDhubri Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vote counting set to begin, early trends and tight contest expected
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Dhubri Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vote counting set to begin, early trends and tight contest expected

Dhubri Election Results 2026 LIVE: The Dhubri assembly constituency is a significant electoral seat in Assam, located in the border district of Dhubri and forming part of the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency. It is a general (unreserved) seat.

Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 07:25 AM IST|Source:
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Dhubri Election Results 2026 LIVE

Dhubri Election Results 2026 LIVE: The Dhubri Assembly constituency is a significant electoral seat in Assam, located in the border district of Dhubri and forming part of the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency. It is a general (unreserved) seat with a predominantly rural population and a strong presence of minority communities, which heavily influences its political dynamics. The constituency has traditionally been a stronghold of parties like the Indian National Congress and the All India United Democratic Front, leading to closely contested elections. Key candidates from the seat are Uttam Prasad of the BJP, Nazrul Hoque of the AIUDF, Baby Begum of Congress and Shahana Aktar of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist).

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