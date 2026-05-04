Diamond Harbour Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Panna Lal Halder of TMC up against BJP's Dipak Kumar Halder
Diamond Harbour Election Results 2026 LIVE: From the Diamond Harbour assembly seat, TMC candidate PannaLal Halder is up against BJP's candidate Dipak Kumar Halder. The assembly seat was voted on in phase 2 on April 29.
Trending Photos
Diamond Harbour Election Results 2026 LIVE: The Diamond Harbour assembly constituency is located in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, India. It is a prominent town, municipality, and Lok Sabha constituency within this district, often associated with the Diamond Harbour subdivision.
This time, the All India Trinamool Congress has fielded Panna Lal Halder against the BJP's candidate Dipak Kumar Halder. The other candidates are Goutam Bhattacharya of Congress, Bikash Chandra Mondal of Bahujan Samaj Party, Samar Naiya of CPIM, and other Independent candidates.
In the 2021 West Bengal assembly election, PannaLal Halder of TMC won the seat against BJP's candidate Dipak Kumar Halder by 16,996 votes. However, in 2016, Dipak Kumar Halder of TMC won the seat by defeating Dr Abul Hasnat of CPM. The 294 seats of West Bengal were voted on in two phases, 152 on April 23 and 142 on April 29. The results for all 294 seats are being declared today.
Stay tuned for Live Election Results
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv