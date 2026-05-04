Dibrugarh Election Result 2026 Live: A BJP stronghold facing urban resilience challenges

Dibrugarh Election Result 2026 Live Update: As a crucial urban assembly constituency in the Dibrugarh district and the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, Dibrugarh continues to be a key player in the politics and business of Upper Assam. Comprising around 150,000 registered voters with a literacy rate of 76 percent, the constituency is represented by an educated electorate. Currently holding the seat, Prasanta Phukan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has consistently been winning the constituency since 2006 with a single interruption in 2001. Results in 2021 Assembly Elections: Most recently, in the 2021 assembly elections, Phukan emerged victorious, garnering a total of 68,762 votes for a vote share of 60 percent.

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