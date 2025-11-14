Advertisement
Digha election results 2025 live vote counting BJP vs CPI (ML) Sanjeev Chaurasia Divya Gautam winner

Digha Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Election Commission is all set to declare the results of the Digha constituency on Friday, November 4.

Digha Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Digha Assembly constituency, located in the heart of Patna, is one of the six segments under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat. It was created in 2008 following a delimitation exercise aimed at ensuring a more balanced distribution of voters across Bihar’s 243 assembly constituencies.

Known for its political significance, Digha often witnesses high-stakes electoral contests. This time, the constituency is seeing a triangular battle among Divya Gautam of the CPI(ML), Ritesh Ranjan Singh of the JSP, and Sanjeev Chaurasia of the BJP.

The constituency comprises six panchayats and 14 wards of the Patna Municipal Corporation, most of which are situated along the banks of the Ganga River. It also includes some of Patna’s most affluent neighborhoods, such as the Patliputra Housing Colony, adding to its social and political diversity.

