CBSE 10th Result News 2026 Live Updates: How to check results via DigiLocker app?

CBSE 10th, 12th Result News 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 Result 2026 soon on its official website — cbse.gov.in. According to reports, the results are likely to be announced by mid-April 2026, though an official confirmation is still awaited. Students who appeared for the 2025–26 academic session will be able to check and download their scorecards by entering the required login credentials on the official portal.

This year, the CBSE Class 10 result is likely to be announced earlier than usual, primarily due to the introduction of the second phase of board examinations scheduled from May 15 to June 1, 2026. The first phase of the exams has already been successfully conducted at designated centres across the country.

Where to Check CBSE Result 2026

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Students can access their results through multiple platforms for convenience:

Official websites: cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

DigiLocker platform

UMANG mobile application

Candidates will need their roll number, school number, and admit card ID to log in and download their scorecards.