CBSE 10th Result News 2026 Live Updates: How to check results via DigiLocker app?
CBSE Board 10th, 12th Result News 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education is set to announce the Class 10 Result 2026 on its official website. Stay tuned below for the latest updates and information.
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CBSE 10th, 12th Result News 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 Result 2026 soon on its official website — cbse.gov.in. According to reports, the results are likely to be announced by mid-April 2026, though an official confirmation is still awaited. Students who appeared for the 2025–26 academic session will be able to check and download their scorecards by entering the required login credentials on the official portal.
This year, the CBSE Class 10 result is likely to be announced earlier than usual, primarily due to the introduction of the second phase of board examinations scheduled from May 15 to June 1, 2026. The first phase of the exams has already been successfully conducted at designated centres across the country.
Where to Check CBSE Result 2026
Students can access their results through multiple platforms for convenience:
Official websites: cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in
DigiLocker platform
UMANG mobile application
Candidates will need their roll number, school number, and admit card ID to log in and download their scorecards.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Can I apply for a duplicate marksheet if I lose the original?
Yes, students can apply for a duplicate marksheet through CBSE by submitting an application and paying the required fee. DigiLocker can also be used to access a digital copy anytime.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Are grace marks given in CBSE Class 10?
CBSE may award grace marks to students who fall short of passing by a few marks, depending on the board’s policy. This helps eligible students pass without appearing for compartment exams.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: What should I do after checking my result?
After checking the result, students should download and print their scorecard. They should also decide their next academic step, such as choosing a stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts) for Class 11, based on their interests and marks.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: How can I check my result via SMS?
CBSE may provide an SMS facility where students can send their roll number in a specified format to a designated number. The result will be sent as a reply message. Details are usually announced at the time of result declaration.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Will CBSE send the marksheet by post?
No, CBSE does not send marksheets directly to students by post. The original marksheets and certificates are sent to the respective schools, from where students can collect them later.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: What if I forget my roll number?
If a student forgets their roll number, they can retrieve it by checking their admit card or contacting their school. Some official portals may also provide a “Forgot Roll Number” option to help recover details.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Can I use the digital marksheet for school admissions?
Yes, the digital marksheet available on the official website or DigiLocker is valid for provisional admissions. Schools and institutions generally accept it until the original documents are issued.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: What is the difference between marksheet and passing certificate?
The marksheet shows subject-wise marks and grades obtained in the examination, while the passing certificate is an official document issued by CBSE confirming that the student has successfully passed the Class 10 examination. Both documents are important for future admissions.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: What details are mentioned on the CBSE Class 10 marksheet?
The CBSE Class 10 marksheet includes important information such as the student’s name, roll number, date of birth, school name, subject-wise marks (theory and internal), total marks, grades, and result status (Pass/Fail). Students should carefully verify all these details after downloading the scorecard.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: How is CGPA converted into percentage (if applicable)?
If CGPA is provided, it can be converted into percentage by multiplying it by 9.5, as per CBSE’s earlier conversion formula. However, students should check the latest guidelines, as evaluation formats may change.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Can I improve my marks after the result is declared?
Yes, students who wish to improve their scores can appear for improvement exams in the next academic session. This allows them to reattempt specific subjects and enhance their marks for future academic opportunities.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Will CBSE release a toppers or merit list?
In recent years, CBSE has not released an official toppers list to reduce unhealthy competition among students. Instead, the board focuses on overall performance statistics.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: What are compartment exams and who can appear for them?
Compartment exams are conducted for students who fail in one or more subjects. These exams provide a second chance to pass without losing an academic year. CBSE will release the schedule and application details after the result declaration.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: How can I apply for re-evaluation or verification of marks?
After the results are declared, CBSE opens an online window for students who wish to apply for verification or re-evaluation. The process usually includes three stages: verification of marks, obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer sheet, and re-evaluation. Students must apply within the given timeline and pay the prescribed fee.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: What should I do if there is an error in my marksheet?
If a student finds any discrepancy in their marksheet—such as incorrect name, marks, or subject details—they should immediately report it to their school authorities. The school will then coordinate with CBSE to initiate the correction process.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: How to Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 on DigiLocker
Visit the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker app
Sign in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar ID
Go to the “Education” or “Issued Documents” section
Select Central Board of Secondary Education
Click on “Class 10 Marksheet 2026”
Enter your roll number, school number, and other required details
Submit to view your result
Download or save the digital marksheet for future use
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: What is the passing criteria for CBSE Class 10?
Students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject to pass the examination.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Can I check my CBSE result on DigiLocker?
Yes, students can access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker after logging in with their registered credentials.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: What login details are required to check the result?
You will need:
Roll Number
School Number
Admit Card ID
Date of Birth
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Will results come today amid growing reports?
Reports claiming a result release today have surfaced, but there is no confirmation from CBSE. The board generally announces the date in advance, and no such update has been issued so far, leaving the timeline unverified.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live Update: Official website to check cbse result
cbseresults.nic.in
results.cbse.nic.in
cbse.gov.in (
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