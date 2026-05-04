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NewsIndiaDispur Election Results 2026 LIVE: A prominent election contested in Assam's capital city
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Dispur Election Results 2026 LIVE: A prominent election contested in Assam's capital city

Dispur Election Result 2026 Live: The Dispur Assembly seat is set to face a completely different challenge in the upcoming 2026 polls after the drastic delimitation that took place in 2023, resulting in almost half of its total electorate.

 

Written By Nitin Kumar|Reported By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 07:01 AM IST|Source:
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Dispur Election Results 2026 LIVE
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Dispur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Being the capital city of Assam and acting as a primary administrative center, the Dispur Assembly constituency is destined to witness a fierce battle in the 2026 election. Established in 1978 after the relocation of the capital from Shillong, this General Category constituency has shrunk from being one of the biggest constituencies of the state to a relatively small urban-based seat. The 2026 Dispur race witnessed a major development in March, when a prominent politician joined the BJP ranks and contested from this constituency.

 

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04 May 2026
07:00 IST

Dibrugarh Election Results 2026 update: Historical context and trends

Dibrugarh has historically seen strong voter participation, and the 78.53% turnout is consistent with previous years. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the seat was won by the BJP with a substantial margin. Today’s counting will determine if the ruling party can maintain its grip on this urban-rural mix constituency or if the opposition has made inroads.

 

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