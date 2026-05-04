Dispur Election Results 2026 LIVE: A prominent election contested in Assam's capital city

Dispur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Being the capital city of Assam and acting as a primary administrative center, the Dispur Assembly constituency is destined to witness a fierce battle in the 2026 election. Established in 1978 after the relocation of the capital from Shillong, this General Category constituency has shrunk from being one of the biggest constituencies of the state to a relatively small urban-based seat. The 2026 Dispur race witnessed a major development in March, when a prominent politician joined the BJP ranks and contested from this constituency.

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