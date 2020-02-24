Donald Trump India visit 2020 live: See you in Ahmedabad, tweets PM Narendra Modi ahead of Trump's arrival

United States President Donald Trump will begin his maiden official two-day state visit to India on Monday, becoming the seventh American President to visit the country.

Trump will be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump and a twelve-member delegation comprising US National Security Advisor Robert O`Brien, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette among others.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India looks forward to welcoming the US President and that it is an honour that "he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad!"

Here are the live updates: