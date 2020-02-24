Donald Trump India visit 2020 live: See you in Ahmedabad, tweets PM Narendra Modi ahead of Trump's arrival

24 February 2020, 09:18 AM
Video: A group of Garba dancers perform at the Airport Circle in Ahmedabad.
PM Modi tweets welcome message ahead of Trump's arrival, writes, "ndia awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations. See you very soon in Ahmedabad."
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, said that he has declined an invitation for the banquet to be hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind for US President Donald Trump on February 25, to protest against the government for not extending an invite to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.
Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that she is honoured to return to India to celebrate the 'grand friendship' between the world’s two largest democracies which has 'never been stronger before'. Ivanka will accompany Trump and First Lady Melania on their two day India visit on February 24-25.
Trump's convoy route from the airport to the Taj Mahal is about 13 kilometers and along the way, thousand of artists will welcome him with special performances.
US President Donald Trump will be welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his arrival at the Kheria airport in Agra. However, neither the Governor nor the Uttar Pradesh CM will accompany him to the Taj Mahal.
Gujarat: A total of 16 spots for drinking water have been set up outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Every spot has at least 3 staff of Amdavad Municipal Corporation to make drinking water arrangements for the people coming for 'Namaste Trump' event at the stadium.
Visuals: Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, where US President Donald Trump's 'Namaste Trump' will be held today.
Security tightened outside Motera stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leave for Ahmedabad shortly, where he will hold a roadshow along with US President Donald Trump and participate in 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera stadium. President Trump will be arriving in India along with a high-level delegation today.
Visiting India and not Pakistan is going to be a huge checkmark in Indian Government's box. This de-hyphenation is real, it is very clear: Richard Rossow
I think the two governments (India-US) are coming close together in terms of how they look at some of the rising threats in Asia on security front.That's going to trigger deeper defence collaboration: Richard Rossow
Richard Rossow, Wadhwani Chair in US-India Policy Studies at Center for Strategic and International Studies, in Washington DC on Trump India visit: It's going to be an exciting trip. We are all hoping that there would be a mini trade deal, but it looks like that is not going to happen.
Trump's convoy is scheduled to land at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai international airport at 11:40 am, following which he will take a roadshow with PM Narendra Modi and address the 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium at 1:00 pm.