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NewsIndiaDum Dum Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Tight contest between TMC vs BJP
DUM DUM ELECTION RESULTS 2026

Dum Dum Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Tight contest between TMC vs BJP

Dum Dum Election Results 2026 LIVE: From the Dum Dum assembly seat, TMC candidate Bratyabrata Basu is up against BJP's candidate Arijit Bakshi. The assembly seat was voted on in phase 2 on April 29.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 05:41 AM IST|Source:
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Dum Dum Election Results 2026 LIVE

Dum Dum Election Results 2026 LIVE: The Dum Dum assembly constituency is located in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It is part of the Kolkata Metropolitan Area and falls under the jurisdiction of the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA).

This time, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has fielded Bratya Basu from the seat against the BJP’s candidate Arijit Bakshi. Other candidates in the fray include Mayur Biswas of CPI(M), Subrata Kumar Majumder of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Susmita Biswas of Congress, along with other independent candidates.

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, Bratya Basu of TMC won the seat by defeating BJP’s Bimal Shankar Nanda by 26,731 votes. However, in the 2016 election, Bratya Basu of TMC won the seat by defeating Palash Das of CPI(M). The 294 seats of West Bengal were voted on in two phases—152 on April 23 and 142 on April 29. The results for all 294 seats are being declared today.

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