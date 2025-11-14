Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2984065https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/dumraon-election-results-2025-live-vote-counting-jdu-vs-jsp-rahul-kumar-singh-shivang-vijay-singh-ajit-kumar-singh-winner-2984065.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

Dumraon election results 2025 live vote counting JD(U) vs JSP Rahul Kumar Singh Shivang Vijay Singh Ajit Kumar Singh winner

Dumraon Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Dumraon Assembly constituency of Bihar went to polls on November 06, 2025. In the 2025 assembly elections, the candidates are as follows – Rahul Kumar Singh of the JD(U), Shivang Vijay Singh of the Jan Suraaj Party, Ajit Kumar Singh of the CPI(ML)(L), Dinesh Singh of the Janshakti Janta Dal and others.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 06:56 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dumraon Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Dumraon Assembly constituency of Bihar went to polls on November 06, 2025. In the 2025 assembly elections, the candidates are as follows – Rahul Kumar Singh of the JD(U), Shivang Vijay Singh of the Jan Suraaj Party, Ajit Kumar Singh of the CPI(ML)(L), Dinesh Singh of the Janshakti Janta Dal and others.

In the last Assembly elections, the CPI(ML)(L)’s Ajit Kumar Singh won by a margin of 24415 votes. The JD(U)’s Anjum Ara was the runner up securing 46905 votes.

Bihar witnessed a voter turnout of 57.3% this year, slightly higher than in 2020. The regional alliances — the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and the NDA comprising JD(U) and BJP and others — battled for dominance in the state.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay Tuned For Dumraon Seat Live Election Result 2025

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Mizoram drug bust
Assam Rifles Seize Rs 45 Crore Meth Tablets In Mizoram, Two Arrested
Delhi blast
India's Biggest Terror Plot Exposed: 3200 KG Explosives, 32 Cars Planned Blast
B-1B Lancer
America's Deadliest Bomber B-1B Lancer Arrives In India For Military Drill
Pune Truck accident
Eight Killed As Truck Catches Fire After Collision On Pune's Navale Bridge
Jammu and Kashmir
J&K Police Arrests Two Hybrid Terrorists In Sopore; Arms-Ammunition Recovered
ChatGPT Prompt
‘Caught GPT’: Pakistan’s Dawn Newspaper Accidentally Prints AI Prompt,
Delhi blast
Amit Shah Vows Exemplary Punishment For Delhi Blast Accused
Rajasthan
Anta Bypolls Results 2025: Counting Of Votes Tomorrow Amid Tight Security
Telangana
Jubilee Hills Bypoll Result 2025: All Set For Counting Of Votes For Telangana
Delhi blast
Delhi Blast: First Photo Of Medical Student Arif, Suspected Of Terror Links