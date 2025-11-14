Dumraon election results 2025 live vote counting JD(U) vs JSP Rahul Kumar Singh Shivang Vijay Singh Ajit Kumar Singh winner

Dumraon Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Dumraon Assembly constituency of Bihar went to polls on November 06, 2025. In the 2025 assembly elections, the candidates are as follows – Rahul Kumar Singh of the JD(U), Shivang Vijay Singh of the Jan Suraaj Party, Ajit Kumar Singh of the CPI(ML)(L), Dinesh Singh of the Janshakti Janta Dal and others.

In the last Assembly elections, the CPI(ML)(L)’s Ajit Kumar Singh won by a margin of 24415 votes. The JD(U)’s Anjum Ara was the runner up securing 46905 votes.

Bihar witnessed a voter turnout of 57.3% this year, slightly higher than in 2020. The regional alliances — the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and the NDA comprising JD(U) and BJP and others — battled for dominance in the state.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source