Durgapur Mock Drills LIVE: 244 Districts Participate In First Nationwide Drill In Decades

Durgapur Mock Drill Live Update: In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed 26 lives, the Union Home Ministry has directed all states and Union Territories to conduct a nationwide mock drill on May 7. This is the first such civil defence exercise since the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The ministry has instructed chief secretaries and UT administrators to organise the exercise across 244 civil defence districts. The drill aims to enhance preparedness for emergencies, especially aerial threats, and will involve local authorities, civil defence volunteers, home guards, NCC, NSS, NYKS, and students.

In West Bengal, the drill will be held in 30 locations including Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Siliguri, Durgapur, Haldia, and Greater Kolkata.

The exercise will simulate emergency scenarios to assess the effectiveness of air raid warning systems, communication links with the Indian Air Force, and air raid sirens. Blackout drills, control room readiness, evacuation procedures, and protection of critical infrastructure like airfields and refineries will also be part of the exercise.

Civilians, including students, will receive basic training in first aid, firefighting, and sheltering during attacks. The government aims to equip citizens with skills to respond swiftly and safely in case of hostile threats.