DUSU Election Results 2025 Live Updates: ABVP’s Aryan Maan Inches Closer To Victory As Vote Counting Continues
DUSU election results 2025: ABVP's Aryan Maan has taken a commanding lead over NSUI's Jocelyn Nandita Choudhary as vote counting continues.
Trending Photos
The vote counting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections commenced early on Friday morning, with the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) currently in the lead. After 10 counts, ABVP's presidential candidate Aryan Maan has taken a strong lead with a wide margin over his nearest challenger, Jocelyn Nandita Chaudhary of the Congress-supported National Students' Union of India (NSUI). The polls were conducted on Thursday and saw a turnout of close to 40%.
The principal race for the DUSU president's position is between the NSUI and the ABVP. The SFI, affiliated with the left, and the AISA too have put up a joint candidate.
DUSU Election Result 2025 Live | 'No Victory Procession After Results': Delhi HC
In a major announcement, the Delhi High Court barred Delhi University candidates and student groups from holding victory processions after DUSU poll result, warning disruption could affect student union office bearers functioning.
DUSU Election Result 2025 Live: ABVP’s Aryan Maan Close To Victory
The presidential candidate of DUSU, Aryan Maan, is coming closer to victory with 21,854 votes, followed by Joslyn Choudhary with 9,973 votes.
DUSU Election Result 2025 Live : 'President’s Seat Margin Will Be Covered,' Says Ronak Khatri
Amid DUSU polls counting, Ronak Khatri, the President DUSU said, “Only three rounds of counting have been done so far…On the President's seat, the margin is high but in the upcoming rounds it will be covered…”
Speaking on the Vote-theft issue, he said, “Yes, we have raised this issue in front of everyone…if irregularities are proven, we will take the matter to the High Court and we do not have any hope from DU authorities.”
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.