DUSU Election Results 2025 Live Updates: ABVP’s Aryan Maan Inches Closer To Victory As Vote Counting Continues

The vote counting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections commenced early on Friday morning, with the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) currently in the lead. After 10 counts, ABVP's presidential candidate Aryan Maan has taken a strong lead with a wide margin over his nearest challenger, Jocelyn Nandita Chaudhary of the Congress-supported National Students' Union of India (NSUI). The polls were conducted on Thursday and saw a turnout of close to 40%.

The principal race for the DUSU president's position is between the NSUI and the ABVP. The SFI, affiliated with the left, and the AISA too have put up a joint candidate.