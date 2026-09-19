/DUSU Elections Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM in North Campus

This year's polling recorded a voter turnout of 40.46%, slightly higher than last year’s 39.45%. A total of 20 candidates are contesting across four central panel positions: President, Vice-President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary.
Counting of votes for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Elections 2026 is scheduled to begin at 8 AM today at the Multipurpose Hall in the DU Sports Complex, North Campus.
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DUSU Elections Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Elections 2026 will begin at 8 am today at the Multipurpose Hall in North Campus.
The presidential contest is mainly between ABVP's Yash Dabas and NSUI's Vijay Shankar Meena, while the AISA-SFI alliance is also in the fray. Votes will be counted for all four central panel posts, President, Vice-President, Secretary and Joint Secretary.
Polling recorded a turnout of 40.46%, compared with 39.45% last year.
DUSU Election 2026: Key details
- Voter turnout: 40.46%
- Presidential contest: Yash Dabas (ABVP) vs Vijay Shankar Meena (NSUI)
- Counting starts: 8 am - Counting venue: Multipurpose Hall, DU Sports Complex, North Campus
- Central panel posts: President, Vice-President, Secretary and Joint Secretary
- Candidates: 20 candidates are contesting the four posts.
The first trends are expected after counting gets underway.
The main contest is between the RSS-affiliated ABVP, the Congress-backed NSUI and the AISA-SFI alliance.
|Central Panel Post
|ABVP Candidate
|NSUI Candidate
|AISA-SFI Candidate
|President
|Yash Dabas
|Vijay Shankar Meena
|Ananya Raturi
|Vice-President
|Ishu Maurya
|Vir Chatrath
|Akshat Shikhar
|Secretary
|Riya Chhawadi
|Namrata Chaudhary
|Stanzin Deskyong
|Joint Secretary
|Lakshya Raj Singh
|Gopal Choudhary
|B Parijaat
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