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DUSU Elections Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM in North Campus

DUSU Elections Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Vote counting for Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls set to begin at 8 AM at North Campus. Get live updates on ABVP vs NSUI vs Left panel trends, turnout, and presidential contenders Yash Dabas vs Vijay Shankar Meena.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 06:46 AM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 07:13 AM IST
DUSU Elections Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM in North Campus
Image Credit: ANI. DUSU Elections Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Students show victory signs amid the voting for the DUSU elections on Friday.
19 September 2026 07:12 IST (IST)

DUSU Elections Results 2026 LIVE: Higher voter turnout recorded as 20 candidates clash for 4 central panel posts

This year's polling recorded a voter turnout of 40.46%, slightly higher than last year’s 39.45%. A total of 20 candidates are contesting across four central panel positions: President, Vice-President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary.

19 September 2026 07:08 IST (IST)

DUSU Elections Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM in North Campus

Counting of votes for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Elections 2026 is scheduled to begin at 8 AM today at the Multipurpose Hall in the DU Sports Complex, North Campus.

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TAGS:
DUSU Elections 2026; Delhi University College Polls; ABVP 4-0 DUSU

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Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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