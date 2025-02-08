Dwarka Election Results 2025 Live: Counting Starts At 8:00 AM

Dwarka Election Result 2025 LIVE: The Dwarka Assembly constituency in Delhi voted on February 5, 2025. The key candidates contesting the election are Vinay Mishra from AAP, Pradyumn Singh Rajput from BJP, and Adarsh Shastri from Congress (INC).

Dwarka is a general seat, meaning it is not reserved for SCs, STs, OBCs, or women. It was established after the 2008 delimitation and is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi. According to the 2020 voter list, the constituency had 2,20,001 registered voters and 191 polling stations. The Congress party ruled Delhi for three consecutive terms from 1998 to 2013.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, Vinay Mishra from AAP won the seat with a margin of 14,387 votes. He received 70,003 votes (52.08%), defeating BJP’s Pradyumn Rajput, who got 56,616 votes (41.53%). Congress' Adarsh Shastri finished third with 6,757 votes (4.96%).

In the 2015 elections, Adarsh Shastri won the seat on an AAP ticket, securing 79,729 votes (59.01%). BJP’s Pradyumn Rajput was the runner-up with 40,363 votes (29.91%).

