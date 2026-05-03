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NewsIndiaEdappadi election results 2026 live: Palaniswami vs Kaasi — who will win this high-stakes seat?
EDAPPADI ELECTION RESULTS 2026

Edappadi election results 2026 live: Palaniswami vs Kaasi — who will win this high-stakes seat?

Edappadi Election Results 2026 LIVE: AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami faces a tough contest against DMK’s Kaasi in one of Tamil Nadu’s most closely watched seats.

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 06:20 AM IST|Source:
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Edappadi Election Results 2026 LIVE: Edappadi is one of the closely watched constituencies in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. The seat holds crucial significance as it is represented by AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

In the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the contest in Edappadi has turned into a high-stakes political battle. The AIADMK is being represented by Edappadi K. Palaniswami, while the DMK has fielded Kaasi.

The contest is being seen as politically important for both major parties, as the outcome in Edappadi is expected to reflect voter sentiment in western Tamil Nadu. A win for the AIADMK would strengthen Palaniswami’s position in his home turf, while a victory for the DMK would mark a significant shift in the region’s political balance.

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