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NewsIndiaEgmore Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Tamilan Prasanna of DMK vs Rajmohan of TVK vs Abishek. of R AIADMK
TAMIL NADU ELECTION 2026

Egmore Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Tamilan Prasanna of DMK vs Rajmohan of TVK vs Abishek. of R AIADMK

Egmore Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Egmore is one of the 234 Legislative Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 05:56 AM IST|Source:
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Egmore Election Result 2026 Live Updates

Egmore Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Egmore is one of the 234 Legislative Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes. It forms part of the Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency for national elections to the Parliament of India. Polling for the constituency was held on April 23, recording a voter turnout of 84.58 per cent.
In the 2021 elections, Egmore registered around 61 per cent voter turnout, where I. Paranthamen of the DMK defeated B. John Pandian of the AIADMK by a margin of 33 per cent. In the current contest, key candidates include Tamilan Prasanna of DMK, Rajmohan of TVK, and Abishek R of AIADMK.

 

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 Live Updates

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